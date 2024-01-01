Get ready to fetch success in your new role with ClickUp's tailored 30-60-90 Day Plan for Kennel Workers template today! 🐾

For the New Kennel Worker:

Welcome to the team! To ensure a smooth onboarding process for Kennel Workers and set clear expectations, follow these 6 steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Understand the Purpose

As a Kennel Worker, familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This plan will help you outline your goals and tasks for the first three months of your role. For hiring managers, this template serves as a structured guide to onboard and evaluate new employees effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. First 30 Days - Learning and Training

For new Kennel Workers, focus on training, shadowing experienced team members, and understanding the daily tasks and routines. Hiring managers should ensure proper training resources are available, assign mentors, and provide feedback regularly.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign and track training tasks for new employees.

3. Days 31-60 - Implementing and Contributing

During this phase, Kennel Workers should start taking on more responsibilities, actively participate in daily tasks, and contribute ideas for process improvement. Hiring managers can monitor progress, provide constructive feedback, and align tasks with the employee's skills.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and progress tracking.

4. Days 61-90 - Ownership and Growth

By this stage, Kennel Workers should be comfortable with their roles, take ownership of tasks, and show initiative in problem-solving. Hiring managers should encourage independent work, conduct performance reviews, and discuss opportunities for growth within the company.

Use Recurring Tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular touchpoints and performance evaluations.

5. Monitor Progress and Adjust

Both Kennel Workers and hiring managers should regularly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Evaluate achievements, identify areas for improvement, and adjust goals based on performance and feedback. Continuous monitoring ensures alignment with organizational objectives.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and identify any bottlenecks in the onboarding process.

6. Celebrate Milestones and Set New Goals

At the end of the 90-day period, celebrate achievements, milestones reached, and growth observed. Reflect on the initial goals set in the plan, acknowledge successes, and collaborate on setting new targets for further development.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and set new objectives for continuous improvement.