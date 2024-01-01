Get started with ClickUp's template today and pave the way for a successful onboarding experience for both you and your new hires!

Starting a new role as a job training specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming for you and your new hires. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Job Training Specialists template is here to make the transition seamless and efficient for everyone involved!

New hires and hiring managers alike benefit from the structured guidance of a 30-60-90 day plan, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience and setting the stage for success. Here's why this plan is a game-changer:

Hiring managers can easily monitor progress, while employees can stay organized and informed every step of the way.

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Job Training Specialists template, designed to streamline the onboarding process for newly hired employees and ensure their successful integration into the company. This template includes:

Excited to dive into your new role as a Job Training Specialist? The 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp is here to guide you through your journey. Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, these steps will help you hit the ground running and set the stage for success:

1. Kick-off meeting

For the hiring manager, initiate a kick-off meeting with the new Job Training Specialist to introduce them to the team, company culture, and the expectations for the role. For the employee, actively engage in the meeting to understand the training objectives, key responsibilities, and how success will be measured.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and plan for the kick-off meeting.

2. Set clear goals

Together, establish clear and measurable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define what success looks like in terms of training programs implemented, number of employees successfully trained, and any new training strategies developed.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track progress towards these milestones.

3. Develop training materials

For the hiring manager, provide access to existing training materials and resources. For the employee, immerse yourself in developing new training materials based on the identified needs and gaps. Use feedback from current training programs to tailor your approach.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on and create training materials seamlessly.

4. Implement training sessions

Begin delivering training sessions to employees as outlined in the plan. For the hiring manager, monitor the progress of the new hire and provide constructive feedback regularly. For the employee, actively engage with trainees, evaluate effectiveness, and adjust sessions as needed.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize and manage the timeline of training sessions.

5. Review and adapt

After the first 30, 60, and 90 days, conduct a comprehensive review of the training outcomes. Discuss what worked well, where improvements can be made, and how to adapt the training strategy moving forward. For the hiring manager, provide ongoing support and guidance to ensure the Job Training Specialist thrives in their role.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to gather and analyze training data for informed decision-making.