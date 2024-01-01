Ready to hit the ground running and make a lasting impact in emergency medicine? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role as an Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner can be exciting and challenging. Here's how both the hiring manager and the new employee can make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioners:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Familiarize yourself with the template

Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Understand the structure and objectives outlined for the first three months of the new Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner's role. This will help you guide the new employee effectively and set clear expectations from the beginning.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track the progress of the new hire's 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Schedule regular check-ins

Plan and schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner to discuss progress, challenges, and any support they may need. These meetings will provide an opportunity to address any concerns early on and ensure the new employee feels supported in their role.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind you of scheduled check-ins with the new employee.

For the Employee:

3. Set specific goals for each phase

During the first 30 days, focus on learning the hospital protocols and emergency procedures. In the next 30 days, aim to start handling patient cases independently. By the end of the 90 days, work towards being fully integrated into the Emergency Medicine team.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

4. Seek feedback and adjust

Don't hesitate to seek feedback from your manager and colleagues throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Use the input to adjust your approach, improve your performance, and align your goals with the expectations of the team.

Create tasks in ClickUp to collect feedback from colleagues and incorporate suggestions into your daily practice.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Emergency Medicine Nurse Practitioner can ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process.