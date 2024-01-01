30-60-90 Day Plan For Paralegals

For hiring managers, this template provides insight into the new hire's focus and commitment. Let ClickUp guide you through a seamless transition and a fulfilling journey ahead!

Starting a new role as a paralegal can be both exciting and challenging. By following this structured plan, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success. Let's dive in!

1. Set Expectations and Goals Together

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with your new paralegal to establish clear expectations and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, projects, and performance metrics to align on mutual success criteria.

For the new paralegal: Take the initiative to schedule a meeting with your manager to understand their expectations and goals. Use Docs in ClickUp to outline and document these discussions for future reference.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the hiring manager: Develop a comprehensive training plan that covers legal procedures, software tools, and office protocols. Assign mentors or resources to support the paralegal during the onboarding process.

For the new paralegal: Actively participate in training sessions, ask questions, and seek feedback to accelerate your learning curve. Use the Board view in ClickUp to track your training progress and identify areas where you might need additional support.

3. Build Relationships

For the hiring manager: Facilitate introductions with key team members, attorneys, and clients to help the paralegal integrate smoothly into the firm's culture. Encourage open communication and provide opportunities for networking.

For the new paralegal: Proactively engage with colleagues, seek mentorship, and demonstrate a willingness to collaborate. Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings with team members for relationship-building.

4. Project Management

For the hiring manager: Assign initial projects that align with the paralegal's skills and developmental objectives. Provide regular feedback, guidance, and resources to ensure project success.

For the new paralegal: Take ownership of assigned projects, adhere to deadlines, and communicate progress updates to your manager. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and dependencies for effective task management.

5. Performance Review and Goal Setting

For the hiring manager: Conduct formal performance reviews at the end of each 30-day period to assess progress, provide constructive feedback, and adjust goals for the upcoming period.

For the new paralegal: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement at the end of each milestone. Collaborate with your manager to set new goals and action plans using Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new paralegal can navigate the critical first months with clarity, collaboration, and confidence. Best of luck on this exciting journey ahead! 🚀