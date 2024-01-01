Get started now and ace your intranet development journey from day one!

Starting a new role as an intranet developer? Or are you the hiring manager looking to set your new hire up for success? ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Intranet Developers template is your ultimate guide to hitting the ground running!

Whether you're overseeing the project or stepping into the role, this template empowers you with the tools needed for a seamless intranet development experience.

Here's how this template can benefit both the hiring manager and the employee starting the role:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Intranet Developers template, designed to streamline your intranet development journey and ensure a successful deployment.

Embarking on a new role as an Intranet Developer can be exhilarating yet daunting. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Intranet Developers in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear expectations for success. Let's dive into the essential steps to maximize the potential of this template:

1. Align on Expectations

For both the hiring manager and the new Intranet Developer, the first step is to align on expectations for the role. Discuss key responsibilities, goals, and deliverables for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This transparent communication sets the tone for a successful working relationship from the start.

🎯 Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

2. Establish Learning Priorities

As the new Intranet Developer, take the initiative to identify your learning priorities for the initial 30 days. Understand the company's intranet infrastructure, familiarize yourself with existing projects, and grasp the team dynamics. Meanwhile, hiring managers should provide necessary resources and support to facilitate a seamless learning process.

📚 Leverage Docs in ClickUp to create a centralized knowledge base for the Intranet Developer to access essential information and resources.

3. Collaborate on Project Milestones

During the 60-day mark, it's crucial for the hiring manager and the Intranet Developer to collaborate on setting project milestones. Define key projects to work on, establish timelines, and allocate necessary resources. This collaborative approach ensures alignment on priorities and promotes a sense of ownership and accountability.

📅 Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visually plan and track project timelines for a comprehensive overview of the development process.

4. Evaluate Progress and Provide Feedback

As the 90-day mark approaches, both parties should conduct a comprehensive evaluation of progress. Reflect on achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Encourage open communication and provide constructive feedback to foster continuous growth and development.

📊 Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor progress, track key metrics, and visualize performance data for informed decision-making and transparent feedback discussions.

By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Intranet Developers in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can navigate the onboarding process with clarity, collaboration, and success.