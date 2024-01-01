Get started on the right path today with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Excited to get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Child Welfare Workers? Follow these steps to ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success in your new role, whether you're the hiring manager or the employee stepping into the position:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Hiring Manager:

As the hiring manager, kick off the process by clearly outlining the expectations and responsibilities for the role. Define what success looks like at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks.

Employee:

As the employee, ensure you have a solid understanding of the expectations laid out by the hiring manager. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and align your goals with the organization's objectives.

Utilize Goals to set clear, measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Early Wins

Hiring Manager:

Identify key projects or initiatives where the employee can make an immediate impact within the first 30 days. Providing opportunities for early wins can boost motivation and confidence.

Employee:

Focus on quick wins that align with the organization's priorities. Demonstrate your capabilities and commitment by delivering results early on.

Track progress on key initiatives and celebrate early successes.

3. Build Relationships

Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new employee to key stakeholders, team members, and external partners. Encourage a collaborative environment that fosters strong working relationships.

Employee:

Take the initiative to connect with colleagues, supervisors, and other professionals in the field. Building a strong network can provide support and valuable insights.

Schedule meetings with team members and stakeholders to foster relationships.

4. Develop Skills and Knowledge

Hiring Manager:

Provide access to training, resources, and mentorship opportunities to support the employee's professional growth. Encourage continuous learning and development.

Employee:

Actively seek out learning opportunities to enhance your skills and knowledge in child welfare. Attend training sessions, workshops, and seminars to stay updated on best practices.

Create a centralized repository for training materials and resources.

5. Evaluate Progress

Hiring Manager:

Regularly review the employee's performance against the goals set for each stage of the plan. Provide constructive feedback and guidance to address any challenges.

Employee:

Reflect on your progress at the end of each phase. Identify areas of improvement and discuss them with your manager to ensure you stay on track.

Visualize progress and performance metrics throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

6. Plan for the Future

Hiring Manager:

Engage in discussions about the employee's long-term career goals and development within the organization. Collaborate on creating a roadmap for continued growth and success.

Employee:

Initiate conversations about your career aspirations and how you can contribute to the organization's mission in the long run. Seek feedback on your performance and discuss opportunities for advancement.

Schedule regular check-ins and career development discussions with the hiring manager.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the employee can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for growth and collaboration in the child welfare sector.