For Employees: Stay organized, track your progress, and set achievable goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days at the hospital, ensuring a successful contribution to the hospital's operations

For Hiring Managers: Easily assign tasks and track progress for new hospital attendants, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience and setting clear expectations for success

Custom Views: Access various views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to monitor progress and stay organized throughout the onboarding journey

Custom Fields: Utilize fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign tasks and track progress during the onboarding process

Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to stay on top of tasks and responsibilities

Welcome to the team! Let's get started with your 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hospital Attendants. This structured plan will help you smoothly transition into your new role while impressing your supervisors along the way.

For the Hiring Manager

1. Familiarize yourself with the template

As a hiring manager, review the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hospital Attendants template in ClickUp. Understand the goals and milestones set for each phase to effectively monitor the progress of your new employee.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and tasks outlined in the plan.

2. Communicate expectations

Ensure clear communication with the new hospital attendant regarding the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Explain the objectives for each phase and provide any necessary resources or support to help them achieve success.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and milestone reviews with the new employee.

For the New Employee

3. First 30 Days: Learn and Adapt

In the initial 30 days, focus on learning the hospital's procedures, protocols, and getting to know your team. Understand your responsibilities and how your role contributes to the hospital's overall success.

Use tasks in ClickUp to create a checklist for training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and introductory meetings.

4. Days 31-60: Contribute and Improve

During the next 30 days, start actively contributing to your role. Take on tasks independently, seek feedback, and implement suggestions for improvement. Begin to identify areas where you can make a positive impact.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to track your progress, key learnings, and areas for growth.

5. Days 61-90: Excel and Set Goals

In the final phase, showcase your skills and dedication. Consistently deliver high-quality work, collaborate effectively with your team, and proactively seek out opportunities for growth. Set personal goals aligned with the hospital's objectives for your continuous development.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor your performance metrics and ensure you are on track to meet your 90-day goals.

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and the new hospital attendant can work together efficiently to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start to the new role. Welcome aboard!