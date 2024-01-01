Starting a new role as a Marketing Analyst can be both thrilling and daunting. As a hiring manager, you want to set your new team member up for success. For the employee jumping into this exciting position, having a clear roadmap is essential for a smooth transition.

ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Marketing Analysts template is designed to help both parties achieve their goals. This template empowers marketing analysts to:

Set clear objectives and goals for the first three months

Implement actionable strategies to analyze market trends effectively

Make data-driven recommendations to drive business growth

Get everyone on the same page from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive template!