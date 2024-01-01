Get started on the right foot and make your mark in the first 90 days with ClickUp's game-changing template!

For both the hiring manager and employee starting the role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Glaziers provides a clear roadmap for success:

Starting a new role as a glazier can be exciting, but it's essential to have a plan in place to set clear goals and expectations. Here are four steps for both the hiring manager and the new glazier to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Glaziers template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Objectives

As a hiring manager, work closely with the new glazier to establish clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and set achievable goals that align with the company's vision and the glazier's role expectations.

Using Goals in ClickUp, outline the objectives and share them with the glazier to ensure alignment and understanding.

2. Create a Detailed Plan

Together, create a detailed plan outlining specific tasks, training, and milestones for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Include opportunities for skill development, client interactions, and project involvement to ensure a well-rounded onboarding experience.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to map out the timeline for each task and milestone, providing a visual representation of progress.

3. Regular Performance Check-Ins

As a hiring manager, schedule regular performance check-ins with the new glazier to provide feedback, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements. Encourage open communication and offer support to ensure a smooth transition into the role.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for performance evaluations and check-ins to track progress and provide continuous feedback.

4. Evaluate and Adjust

At the end of each phase (30, 60, 90 days), both the hiring manager and the glazier should evaluate the progress made, identify areas of improvement, and adjust the plan if necessary. Reflect on successes and challenges to adapt the next phase of the plan accordingly.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize key metrics and performance indicators, making it easier to identify areas that may require adjustments for the upcoming phases.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new glazier can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Glaziers template in ClickUp to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the new role.