Starting a new role as a tax investigator can be both exciting and challenging. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for tax investigators, you can hit the ground running and make a significant impact from day one. This template is designed to help you:

Starting strong is crucial for both you and your hiring manager. Here's how the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Investigators benefits you both:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Tax Investigators template, designed to help you outline strategic goals and tasks for effective tax investigations. Here's what you need to know:

Embarking on a new role as a Tax Investigator can be both exciting and challenging. By following the steps outlined below in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tax Investigators template in ClickUp, you can smoothly transition into your new position and impress your hiring manager with your progress.

1. Set Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager: Define clear and achievable objectives for the new Tax Investigator. These objectives should align with the overall goals of the team and the organization. Ensure that the employee understands what is expected of them in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the employee: Take the time to understand and internalize the objectives set by your hiring manager. Ask questions if you need clarification and ensure that you have a clear understanding of what is expected of you in each phase of the plan.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Dive into Training and Knowledge Acquisition

For the hiring manager: Provide the new Tax Investigator with the necessary resources, training materials, and access to relevant systems to kickstart their learning process. Schedule regular check-ins to gauge their progress and offer support where needed.

For the employee: Dive headfirst into training sessions, online resources, and any materials provided by your manager. Take notes, ask questions, and proactively seek out information to enhance your knowledge and skills in tax investigation.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and important resources.

3. Start Investigating Cases

For the hiring manager: Assign the new Tax Investigator to initial cases that allow them to apply their training and start building their investigative skills. Provide feedback on their progress and guide them through the investigative process.

For the employee: Begin working on assigned cases, applying the knowledge you've gained during training. Keep detailed notes, ask for feedback from your manager, and seek to improve your investigative techniques with each case.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually track and manage investigative cases.

4. Collaborate with the Team

For the hiring manager: Encourage collaboration among team members and foster a supportive environment where the new Tax Investigator feels comfortable reaching out for help or advice. Schedule team meetings to discuss progress and share insights.

For the employee: Actively participate in team meetings, share your progress on cases, and seek advice from more experienced team members when needed. Building strong relationships with your colleagues will enhance your learning experience.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline communication and task assignments within the team.

5. Review Progress and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular performance reviews with the new Tax Investigator to evaluate their progress against set objectives. Provide constructive feedback and discuss opportunities for growth and development in the upcoming months.

For the employee: Reflect on your progress at the end of each phase, identify areas of improvement, and set new goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Stay proactive and maintain a growth mindset as you continue to excel in your role.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and plan ahead for upcoming milestones.