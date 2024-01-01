30-60-90 Day Plan For General Internists

Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today and pave the way for a successful journey ahead!

Congratulations on landing a role as a General Internist! Whether you're the new internist or the hiring manager, utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp can help streamline the onboarding process and set clear expectations for the first few months. Here are six steps to get started:

1. Set Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager: Define specific, measurable goals for the new General Internist during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline the key responsibilities, learning objectives, and performance expectations.

For the employee: Review and understand the objectives outlined by the hiring manager. Seek clarification on any goals that may be ambiguous to ensure alignment with expectations.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART objectives that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

2. Establish Learning and Training Schedule

For the hiring manager: Develop a comprehensive training schedule that covers onboarding sessions, shadowing opportunities, and educational resources available to support the internist's growth.

For the employee: Familiarize yourself with the training schedule provided by the hiring manager. Take note of important training sessions and allocate time for self-study and skill development.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, meetings, and self-study time.

3. Dive into Clinical Practice

For the hiring manager: Provide opportunities for the General Internist to interact with patients, consult with colleagues, and participate in rounds. Encourage active participation in clinical activities.

For the employee: Engage actively in clinical practice, seek feedback from peers and supervisors, and demonstrate a willingness to learn and adapt to the clinical environment.

Track clinical experiences and patient interactions using custom fields in ClickUp.

4. Collaborate and Communicate

For the hiring manager: Foster a culture of collaboration by introducing the internist to key team members, departments, and stakeholders. Encourage open communication and feedback exchange.

For the employee: Initiate communication with colleagues, seek mentorship opportunities, and actively participate in team meetings and discussions.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team collaborations and track communication threads.

5. Evaluate Progress and Adjust Goals

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to assess the internist's progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Review the initial goals and make adjustments as needed.

For the employee: Reflect on your performance, seek feedback from supervisors, and proactively address any areas of improvement. Be open to adjusting goals based on feedback received.

Monitor progress and update goals using Dashboards in ClickUp to track key performance indicators.

6. Plan for Long-Term Growth

For the hiring manager: Discuss long-term career development opportunities with the General Internist, identify areas for specialization or advanced training, and align future goals with organizational objectives.

For the employee: Engage in discussions about career progression, express interest in professional development opportunities, and outline personal goals for continuous growth within the organization.

Utilize the Goals and Milestones features in ClickUp to map out long-term career aspirations and track progress towards career development goals.

By following these six steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the General Internist can ensure a smooth transition, effective onboarding, and a successful start to the new role. Good luck!