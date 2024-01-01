With ClickUp’s intuitive template, you'll hit the ground running, exceed expectations, and showcase your expertise in the world of financial coordination. Let's make the next 90 days your most impactful yet!

Congratulations on your new role as a Funding Coordinator! Whether you're the hiring manager setting expectations or the employee diving into your responsibilities, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Funding Coordinators on ClickUp is your ultimate roadmap for success.

Congratulations on starting your new role as a Funding Coordinator! To hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Set clear objectives

For the Employee: Take the time to understand what is expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define your personal goals and align them with the team's objectives to ensure a smooth transition.

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the expectations and key performance indicators for the new employee's first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help provide guidance and ensure that both parties are on the same page regarding objectives.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress effectively.

2. Plan your tasks

For the Employee: Break down your objectives into actionable tasks for each phase of the plan. Prioritize tasks based on urgency and impact to ensure a productive start in your new role.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the new employee to define and assign tasks for each phase of the plan. Provide necessary resources and support to help them achieve their goals efficiently.

Leverage the Tasks feature in ClickUp to plan and organize tasks for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Track progress and milestones

For the Employee: Regularly track your progress against the set milestones. Review your achievements and identify areas where you may need to adjust your approach to meet your goals effectively.

For the Hiring Manager: Monitor the employee's progress at key intervals and provide feedback and guidance when needed. Celebrate milestones together and address any challenges that may arise during the onboarding process.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track important checkpoints and ensure progress is on track.

4. Review, reflect, and adjust

For the Employee: Take time to reflect on your performance at the end of each phase. Identify what worked well, what could be improved, and adjust your plan for the next phase accordingly.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the employee to discuss their progress, challenges, and achievements. Provide constructive feedback and make any necessary adjustments to the plan to ensure continued success.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to review progress visually and make data-driven decisions to adjust the plan as needed.