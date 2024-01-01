30-60-90 Day Plan For Oncology Social Workers

Get started with ClickUp's template today and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing cancer.

Starting a new role as an Oncology Social Worker can be both exciting and overwhelming. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start. Let's dive into the steps to effectively use this template:

1. Collaborate on defining goals

To kick off the onboarding journey, both the hiring manager and the new Oncology Social Worker should collaborate on defining clear and achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals can include establishing patient relationships, familiarizing oneself with hospital protocols, and implementing supportive programs.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, and time-bound objectives for each phase.

2. Outline key tasks and responsibilities

Once the goals are established, outline the key tasks and responsibilities that need to be accomplished to achieve them. This can range from attending team meetings, shadowing senior social workers, to creating patient care plans.

Leverage Tasks in ClickUp to break down responsibilities into actionable steps and assign them accordingly.

3. Identify essential resources and support

Ensure that the new Oncology Social Worker has access to all the essential resources and support needed to carry out their tasks effectively. This can include contact information for colleagues, training materials, and access to relevant software systems.

Utilize Integrations in ClickUp to streamline access to necessary tools and resources, making the onboarding process seamless.

4. Establish checkpoints for progress

Set up regular checkpoints at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period to review progress against the goals and tasks outlined in the plan. This allows both the hiring manager and the employee to assess achievements, address challenges, and make any necessary adjustments.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and identify areas that may need additional attention or resources.

5. Seek feedback and iterate

Encourage open communication between the hiring manager and the new Oncology Social Worker to seek feedback on the onboarding process. Gather insights on what worked well, what could be improved, and any additional support needed to ensure a successful transition.

Use Email in ClickUp to communicate feedback effectively and ensure constructive conversations between both parties.

6. Reflect, celebrate wins, and plan for the future

At the end of the 90-day period, take time to reflect on the accomplishments achieved, celebrate wins, and discuss future goals and objectives. This is an opportunity to recognize achievements, address any outstanding goals, and set the stage for continued growth and success in the role.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and celebrate milestones reached throughout the onboarding journey.