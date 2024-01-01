Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today and pave the way for a successful onboarding experience for all!

For employees, this template serves as a roadmap to:

Starting a new role as an Employee Development Manager can be daunting, but a well-structured plan can set you up for success from day one. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is the perfect solution for both managers and employees embarking on this journey.

Embarking on a new role as an Employee Development Manager or starting your journey as an eager employee? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Employee Development Managers offers a roadmap to success for both parties by:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template, designed for seamless employee onboarding and development. Here’s what you can expect from this comprehensive template:

Congratulations on your new role as an Employee Development Manager! Get off to a strong start with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This structured plan will guide you through your first three months on the job, setting you up for success in developing your team.

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Define the key objectives and expectations for the Employee Development Manager role. Clearly outline the goals and deliverables expected at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks.

For the Employee: Review and understand the set expectations, goals, and deliverables outlined by the hiring manager. Ensure alignment on the vision and direction moving forward.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to establish and track these objectives seamlessly.

2. Learn and Assess

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources, introductions to team members, and necessary tools for the Employee Development Manager to start learning about the company culture, processes, and team dynamics.

For the Employee: Dive into learning about the company culture, team structure, and individual team member strengths and development areas. Begin assessing the current state of employee development within the organization.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track team members for assessment.

3. Develop a Training Plan

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Employee Development Manager to create a comprehensive training plan that aligns with the organization's goals and the individual development needs of team members.

For the Employee: Work with the hiring manager to develop a training plan that includes onboarding strategies, coaching sessions, and tailored development programs for team members.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to outline the training plan in detail.

4. Implement and Monitor Progress

For the Hiring Manager: Support the Employee Development Manager in implementing the training plan, providing feedback, and monitoring progress at regular intervals.

For the Employee: Execute the training plan, provide feedback to team members, and monitor their progress. Make adjustments as needed to ensure development goals are being met.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline progress tracking and reminders.

5. Measure Impact and Adjust

For the Hiring Manager: Evaluate the impact of the training programs and employee development initiatives at the end of each 30-day period. Make necessary adjustments to ensure alignment with organizational objectives.

For the Employee: Measure the impact of the training programs on team members' growth and development. Adjust the training plan based on feedback and outcomes.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize data and track the impact of training programs.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Hiring Manager: Reflect on the Employee Development Manager's performance and growth at the end of the 90-day period. Collaborate on setting new goals and development plans for the upcoming months.

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress and achievements during the first 90 days. Discuss with the hiring manager to set new goals and development plans for continuous growth.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule reflections and planning sessions effectively.

Embark on this journey with confidence, knowing that you have the tools and support needed to excel in your role as an Employee Development Manager. Happy developing!