Starting a new role as a CPA can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, having a solid roadmap is crucial for a successful transition.
This template empowers CPAs to:
- Set clear goals and priorities for the crucial first three months
- Showcase dedication and strategic thinking to impress stakeholders
- Track progress and make adjustments to ensure a smooth transition
Get ready to hit the ground running and excel in your new role with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan for CPAs template!
Starting a new role as a CPA is both exciting and challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running and showcase your dedication to success by:
- Setting clear goals and expectations for yourself and your team from day one
- Establishing a roadmap for achieving short-term wins and long-term success
- Demonstrating your commitment to the organization's growth and profitability
- Building trust with your new team and leadership through transparent communication and accountability
Let your 30-60-90 Day Plan guide you towards a successful and fulfilling career in the world of accounting!
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For CPAs
To ensure a successful transition into your new role as a CPA, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive roadmap for both the hiring manager and the employee:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress efficiently with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clear communication on task completion.
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress seamlessly.
- Custom Views: Access 7 unique views including References, Onboarding Board, and Onboarding Progress to monitor milestones, collaborate effectively, and stay organized throughout the onboarding process.
With this template, both the hiring manager and employee can align on goals, track progress, and ensure a smooth transition into the new role.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For CPAs
Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, it's essential for both you and your hiring manager to follow these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for CPAs:
For the Employee:
1. Understand the Company Culture
Take the time to familiarize yourself with the company culture, values, and work environment. Understanding these aspects will help you integrate seamlessly into the team and perform your duties more effectively.
Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to access company culture documents, team introductions, and other resources that can give you insights into the organization's ethos.
2. Set Clear Objectives
In the first 30 days, outline your short-term goals and objectives. Identify key projects you will be working on, milestones to achieve, and deadlines to meet. Communicate these goals with your hiring manager to align expectations and ensure you're on the right track.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives and track your progress over time.
For the Hiring Manager:
3. Provide Ample Training and Resources
During the first 60 days, offer comprehensive training sessions and provide access to necessary resources, tools, and software. This will empower the new CPA to quickly ramp up on their responsibilities and contribute effectively to the team.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training materials, process guides, and resources that the new CPA can refer to as they onboard.
4. Conduct Performance Reviews
At the 90-day mark, schedule a performance review meeting to discuss the CPA's progress, achievements, and areas for improvement. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge successes, and collaboratively set goals for the upcoming months.
Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for performance review meetings and ensure they are conducted in a timely manner to support the CPA's growth and development.
By following these steps collaboratively, both the new CPA and the hiring manager can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and set the stage for future accomplishments in the role.
CPA professionals transitioning into new roles can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for CPAs template in ClickUp to set clear goals and strategies for their first three months on the job.
To get started, hit “Add Template” in ClickUp and select the 30-60-90 Day Plan for CPAs template to add it to your Workspace. Ensure you designate the correct Space or location for this template.
Next, invite relevant team members or guests to your Workspace to begin collaborating.
Now, leverage the full potential of this template to streamline your onboarding process:
- Utilize the References View to access important materials and resources
- Plan your onboarding journey with the Onboarding Board View
- Communicate with team members through the Chat View
- Keep track of important dates and deadlines with the Calendar View
- Start your onboarding process with the Start Here View
- Create a detailed onboarding plan with the Onboarding Plan View
- Track your progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress View
- Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to monitor progress
- Customize tasks with the custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track progress efficiently
- Update statuses and fields as you progress through tasks to keep all stakeholders informed
- Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure a successful onboarding process and showcase your commitment to the organization.