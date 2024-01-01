For hiring managers, this template ensures a structured onboarding process that sets the new developer up for success from day one. Start visualizing success today with ClickUp!

Are you a data visualization developer looking to impress your new employer with a comprehensive 30-60-90 day plan? Or are you a hiring manager excited to see your new team member hit the ground running? Look no further! Here are four steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Data Visualization Developers:

1. Dive into the Data

Employee:

In your first 30 days, immerse yourself in the company's data landscape. Understand the sources, formats, and tools used for data visualization. Meet with key stakeholders to learn about their data needs and pain points.

Hiring Manager:

Provide access to relevant data repositories, tools, and systems. Schedule introductory meetings with team members and stakeholders to ensure the new developer has a solid understanding of the company's data environment.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to share data insights and track progress visually.

2. Develop Prototype Visualizations

Employee:

In the next 30 days, focus on creating prototype visualizations based on the gathered requirements. Experiment with different visualization techniques and tools to find the most effective ways to represent data.

Hiring Manager:

Encourage the developer to present their prototypes for feedback and iteration. Provide access to training resources or mentorship to enhance their visualization skills.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp for collaborative brainstorming and feedback sessions.

3. Refine and Optimize

Employee:

During days 61-90, refine the initial visualizations based on feedback and data analysis. Optimize the visuals for performance, clarity, and impact. Seek feedback from end-users to ensure the visualizations meet their needs.

Hiring Manager:

Support the developer in conducting user testing and gathering feedback. Provide guidance on best practices for optimizing visualizations for different platforms and audiences.

Track progress and feedback using the Goals feature in ClickUp to ensure alignment with the overall objectives.

4. Present Insights and Future Roadmap

Employee:

At the end of the 90 days, prepare a comprehensive presentation showcasing the insights gained from the visualizations. Outline a roadmap for future projects and improvements based on the data analysis.

Hiring Manager:

Attend the presentation to review the insights and roadmap. Provide feedback on the developer's progress and discuss potential areas for growth and development.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a detailed report summarizing the achievements and future plans outlined in the presentation.