30-60-90 Day Plan For Drywall Applicators Drywall Applicators

Starting Your New Role as a Drywall Applicator: A Comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan

Congratulations on your new role as a Drywall Applicator! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success in your new position, both you and your hiring manager can follow these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Drywall Applicators.

1. First 30 Days: Introduction and Learning

For the Employee: Introduce yourself to the team and familiarize yourself with the company culture and processes. Attend training sessions and shadow experienced team members to understand the workflow.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide guidance and answer any questions the new hire may have. Assign initial tasks to help the employee get hands-on experience.



Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and track these initial meetings and training sessions efficiently.

2. Days 31-60: Skill Development and Integration

For the Employee: Start taking on independent projects and actively seek feedback to improve your skills. Collaborate with team members to understand project requirements and deadlines.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide constructive feedback on the employee's performance and offer opportunities for skill development. Encourage participation in team projects and ensure integration within the team.



Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set skill development milestones and track progress effectively.

3. Days 61-90: Autonomy and Contribution

For the Employee: Take ownership of projects and demonstrate your ability to work independently. Identify areas where you can add value and contribute innovative ideas to the team.

For the Hiring Manager: Delegate more responsibilities to the employee to assess their autonomy and decision-making capabilities. Acknowledge and appreciate the employee's contributions to boost morale and motivation.



Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task delegation and progress tracking during this crucial phase.

4. Ongoing Communication and Feedback

For Both: Maintain open communication channels for regular feedback sessions to address any concerns or challenges. Celebrate achievements and milestones reached throughout the 30-60-90 day period.



Utilize Email integrations in ClickUp to ensure seamless communication and feedback exchange between the employee and the hiring manager.

5. Evaluation and Future Planning

For Both: Conduct a comprehensive review of the 30-60-90 Day Plan to assess achievements and areas for improvement. Collaborate on setting long-term goals and creating a development plan for continuous growth and success.



Take advantage of Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, performance metrics, and future planning effectively.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Drywall Applicator can align their efforts, foster collaboration, and pave the way for a successful and productive working relationship. Good luck on your new journey!