30-60-90 Day Plan For Market Research Interviewers

Congratulations on your new role as a Market Research Interviewer! To kickstart your journey on the right foot and impress your hiring manager, here are six essential steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Understand the Purpose

As a new Market Research Interviewer, it's crucial to grasp the purpose of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This plan will help you outline your goals and objectives for the first three months, setting a clear path for success in your role. For the hiring manager, it provides visibility into your planned accomplishments and milestones.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to establish SMART objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Define Key Activities

Break down your plan into specific activities and tasks that align with your goals. Identify the essential tasks you need to complete in the first 30, 60, and 90 days to excel in your role. For the hiring manager, this will provide a transparent view of your intended contributions.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to list out detailed action items for each phase of the plan.

3. Research and Preparation

In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the market landscape, target audience, and competitive analysis. Dive deep into the research materials provided and familiarize yourself with the tools and methodologies used. For the hiring manager, this demonstrates your proactive approach to onboarding.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to organize your research findings and take notes for future reference.

4. Execute Data Collection

During the next 30 days, actively engage in data collection activities such as conducting interviews, surveys, and analyzing results. Implement the techniques learned in training and seek feedback from experienced team members. This step showcases your hands-on approach to the hiring manager.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to track and manage your data collection progress efficiently.

5. Analyze and Report

As you approach the 90-day mark, focus on synthesizing the data collected and preparing comprehensive reports with actionable insights. Identify trends, patterns, and key findings that will inform strategic decisions. Sharing your progress with the hiring manager will demonstrate your analytical skills.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to create visual representations of your data analysis for easy sharing with stakeholders.

6. Evaluate and Adapt

Reflect on your performance during the first 90 days, evaluate the outcomes against your initial goals, and identify areas for improvement. Seek feedback from your hiring manager to gain valuable insights for your continued growth in the role.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to regularly review and adjust your plan based on feedback received.