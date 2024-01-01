30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Maintenance Workers

Starting a new role as a facilities maintenance worker can be both exciting and overwhelming—a 30-60-90 day plan is the key to a successful start! With ClickUp's template, hiring managers can set clear expectations and employees can hit the ground running from day one. Here's how this template benefits both parties:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a facilities maintenance worker, understanding what is expected of you is crucial for your success. Collaborate with your hiring manager in ClickUp's Goals feature to establish clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help align your goals with the company's expectations right from the start.

2. Familiarize Yourself with the Environment

Take the time in your initial days to get to know the facilities you'll be maintaining. Explore the various areas, equipment, and systems in place. Use the Board view in ClickUp to create tasks for each area you need to familiarize yourself with, ensuring you cover all necessary aspects.

3. Identify Maintenance Priorities

Within the first 30 days, work closely with your hiring manager to identify maintenance priorities. This could include routine checks, urgent repairs, or preventative maintenance tasks. Utilize ClickUp's Custom Fields to categorize tasks based on priority levels, making it easier to focus on critical areas first.

4. Develop a Maintenance Schedule

By the 60-day mark, aim to create a comprehensive maintenance schedule for regular tasks. Use ClickUp's Recurring Tasks feature to set up reminders for routine maintenance activities such as equipment inspections, HVAC system checks, or plumbing assessments. This ensures that important tasks are not overlooked.

5. Review and Improve

As you approach the 90-day milestone, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to review your progress. Reflect on the initial goals set and discuss areas for improvement and growth. Use ClickUp's Dashboards to visualize your performance metrics and milestones achieved, making it easier to track your progress and plan for future development.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features effectively, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and set a strong foundation for your role as a facilities maintenance worker.