30-60-90 Day Plan For Junior Software Developers

For both hiring managers and junior software developers, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan Template offers the perfect structure for seamless onboarding and professional growth:

1. Understand the Plan

As a Junior Software Developer, familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This plan outlines your goals and tasks for the first three months on the job. For hiring managers, this template provides a clear roadmap for your success and helps them track your progress.

For the employee starting the role, use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize your plan and key milestones within your first 90 days.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For hiring managers, clearly define the objectives and expectations for your new Junior Software Developer. Be specific about the skills you expect them to develop and the projects they should work on during each phase of the plan.

For the employee, break down your goals into actionable tasks using ClickUp tasks. Assign due dates and priorities to stay on track.

3. Focus on Learning and Development

During the first 30 days, encourage the Junior Software Developer to focus on learning the company’s codebase, tools, and processes. Provide guidance on the technologies they will be using and the best practices to follow.

For the employee, utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to balance your learning tasks with your daily responsibilities and track your progress.

4. Communicate and Review Progress

Regular communication is key for both hiring managers and new employees. Schedule weekly check-ins to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. Adjust the plan as needed to ensure alignment with the company’s goals.

For the employee, use ClickUp's Automations to set up reminders for your check-ins and milestones. Keep your hiring manager in the loop with progress updates and seek feedback to continually improve.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and Junior Software Developers can make the most out of the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, setting a strong foundation for success and growth in the role.