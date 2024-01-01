30-60-90 Day Plan For Chiropractic Physicians

Starting a new role as a chiropractic physician can be both exciting and daunting - but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running with a clear roadmap for success!

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share Expectations

Begin by clearly outlining the expectations and key performance indicators (KPIs) for the new Chiropractic Physician. Communicate the goals and objectives you expect them to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will set a clear path for success and align everyone's understanding.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and share specific objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Provide Resources

Ensure that the new Chiropractic Physician has access to all the necessary resources, tools, and information needed to excel in their role. This includes providing access to patient records, scheduling systems, training materials, and any relevant software or equipment.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automate the onboarding process and ensure that all necessary resources are readily available for the new employee.

3. Schedule Check-ins

Plan regular check-in meetings at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. These meetings are crucial for keeping the new Chiropractic Physician on track and making any necessary adjustments to their plan.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the New Employee:

4. Understand the Practice

Take the time to familiarize yourself with the clinic's practices, procedures, and patient demographics. Understanding the clinic's unique approach and patient base will help you tailor your treatment plans and recommendations effectively.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and understand the different aspects of the clinic's operations and patient profiles.

5. Set Personal Goals

Based on the expectations set by the hiring manager, establish your own personal goals and action plans for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Break down these goals into smaller tasks and milestones to track your progress effectively.

Utilize the Milestones feature in ClickUp to set specific milestones for each phase of your plan and monitor your achievements.

6. Seek Feedback

Actively seek feedback from your colleagues, patients, and supervisors throughout the 30-60-90 day period. Constructive feedback will help you improve your performance, identify areas for growth, and showcase your willingness to learn and adapt.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to gather feedback from team members and collaborate on areas of improvement and development.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Chiropractic Physician can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the new role.