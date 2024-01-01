Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Child Protective Services today!

Starting a new role at Child Protective Services is both exciting and challenging for social workers and hiring managers alike.

This template offers a comprehensive approach to onboarding, providing a roadmap for success for both the hiring manager and the new employee.

30-60-90 Day Plan for Child Protective Services Social Workers

Starting a new role in Child Protective Services can be both exciting and challenging. With this plan, we aim to help both hiring managers and new employees navigate the first crucial months effectively.

For Hiring Managers:

1. Kick-off Meeting:Initiate a kick-off meeting with the new social worker to introduce them to the team, discuss expectations, and set clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline these goals and track progress.

2. Training and Support:Provide comprehensive training on procedures, tools, and resources available to the social worker. Use Docs in ClickUp to create a centralized hub for training materials and resources for easy access.

3. Regular Check-ins:Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address any concerns, and ensure the social worker is on track with their 30-60-90 day plan. Stay organized with Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these meetings efficiently.

For New Employees:

1. Learn and Observe (Days 1-30):Spend the first month learning about the organization, its processes, and observing experienced colleagues in action. Take notes in a Whiteboard in ClickUp to jot down key learnings and observations.

2. Dive into Cases (Days 31-60):Start actively working on cases, applying the knowledge gained in the initial phase. Use Milestones in ClickUp to set targets for completing a certain number of cases within this period.

3. Implement Feedback (Days 61-90):Incorporate feedback received from supervisors and colleagues, and work on enhancing your skills and approaches. Use Workload view in ClickUp to manage your tasks efficiently and ensure you're meeting expectations.

For Both:

1. Review and Adjust:At the end of each 30-day period, conduct a review meeting to assess progress, make adjustments to the plan if needed, and set new goals for the next phase. Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and key metrics.

2. Celebrate Milestones:Acknowledge achievements and milestones reached at the end of each 30-day period. Use Automations in ClickUp to set up congratulatory messages or reminders for celebrations.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and new Child Protective Services Social Workers can ensure a smooth transition and set the foundation for a successful tenure. Good luck on this rewarding journey! 🚀