30-60-90 Day Plan For Chemical Engineering Professors

Congratulations on your new role as a Chemical Engineering Professor! Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you establish clear goals and expectations to make a successful transition. Let's dive into how you can create an effective plan that impresses not only your hiring manager but also sets you up for success in your new position.

1. Understand the expectations

For the Employee: Start by familiarizing yourself with the specific requirements and expectations of your role. Review the job description, talk to your hiring manager, and understand the long-term goals of the department.

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the expectations and key performance indicators for the new hire. Communicate the department's goals and how their role fits into the bigger picture.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

2. Develop a teaching strategy

For the Employee: Create a comprehensive plan on how you'll approach teaching your courses, engaging with students, and incorporating any new teaching methods or technologies.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources, support, and guidance to help the new professor develop their teaching strategy. Offer insights into the preferred teaching methods at the institution.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to outline your teaching strategy and share it with your hiring manager for feedback.

3. Establish research goals

For the Employee: Define your research priorities for the next 90 days. Identify key projects, collaborations, and funding opportunities you plan to pursue.

For the Hiring Manager: Discuss the current research initiatives within the department and align the new professor's research goals with the overall research strategy.

Use Custom Fields in ClickUp to track research projects, collaborators, and funding opportunities.

4. Set up student engagement initiatives

For the Employee: Develop a plan to enhance student engagement inside and outside the classroom. Consider organizing workshops, seminars, or research projects for students.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide insights into the student body, their expectations, and any ongoing student engagement initiatives. Support the professor in creating meaningful student interactions.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule student workshops, reminders for seminars, and track student engagement metrics for analysis.