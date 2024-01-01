30-60-90 Day Plan For Medical Research Scientists

Ready to make your mark in the world of medical research? Let's dive in!

Embarking on a new role as a medical research scientist can feel like stepping into a labyrinth of possibilities and challenges. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for medical research scientists, both you and your hiring manager can align on objectives and track progress seamlessly.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, the first step is to lay out clear expectations for the new Medical Research Scientist. Define key performance indicators (KPIs), project deliverables, and any other specific goals you expect the employee to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear and measurable objectives for the new Medical Research Scientist.

2. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure that the new Medical Research Scientist has access to all the resources they need to succeed. This includes tools, data, research materials, and access to relevant team members or stakeholders.

Utilize Integrations in ClickUp to link necessary resources and tools directly to the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

For the New Employee:

3. Understand the Goals

As a new Medical Research Scientist, the first step is to thoroughly understand the goals and expectations set by the hiring manager. Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan and clarify any uncertainties with your manager.

Use Docs in ClickUp to keep track of your goals and refer back to them as needed.

4. Plan Your Research Projects

Based on the outlined goals, start planning your research projects for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Divide your time efficiently to ensure you're making progress towards achieving the set objectives.

Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visually plan out your research projects and set timelines.

5. Regularly Review Progress

Consistently track your progress against the goals set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Schedule regular check-ins with your manager to discuss your achievements, challenges faced, and any adjustments that may be needed to stay on track.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule progress review meetings and keep track of important deadlines and milestones.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Medical Research Scientist can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start in the role.