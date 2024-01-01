30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs)

Ready to kickstart your journey as a CNM? Let's get planning!

Welcome to the first 90 days of your new role as a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM)! To ensure a successful transition for both you and your hiring manager, follow these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp:

1. Define Expectations and Goals

As a new CNM, it's crucial to understand your hiring manager's expectations and organizational goals. Schedule a meeting to discuss key responsibilities, patient care targets, and any specific objectives they have in mind for your role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear expectations and align your goals with those of your hiring manager.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

For a smooth onboarding process, identify the areas where you may need training or development. Discuss with your hiring manager any certifications, protocols, or procedures unique to the organization that you need to become proficient in.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a learning plan outlining the skills and knowledge you aim to acquire in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

3. Build Relationships

Connect with colleagues, nurses, physicians, and support staff to foster positive working relationships. Understanding team dynamics and building rapport early on can enhance collaboration and patient care outcomes.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage relationships with key stakeholders and team members.

4. Implement Clinical Processes

Begin integrating yourself into clinical workflows and familiarize yourself with the electronic health record system. Shadow experienced CNMs, attend patient consultations, and start taking an active role in prenatal care and deliveries under supervision.

Use tasks in ClickUp to track your progress with clinical processes and ensure you're meeting the necessary milestones.

5. Seek Feedback

Request regular feedback from your hiring manager on your performance and progress. Address any areas of improvement proactively and demonstrate your willingness to learn and adapt.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind you to request feedback at key intervals during your first 90 days.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

As you approach the end of each 30-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for growth. Use this insight to adjust your plan for the next phase and set new goals that align with the evolving needs of your role.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule periodic reflections and planning sessions to stay proactive and adaptive in your approach.

By following these steps, you'll set yourself up for a successful start as a CNM while ensuring alignment with your hiring manager's expectations and organizational goals.