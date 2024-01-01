Stepping into a new role as a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) can be both exhilarating and overwhelming for both you and your new team. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for CNMs comes in!
This template empowers CNMs to:
- Set clear goals, objectives, and timelines for the crucial first months
- Establish a roadmap for successful integration into the team and organization
- Communicate expectations and align priorities with the hiring manager upfront
Whether you're the CNM ready to hit the ground running or the hiring manager looking to support a seamless onboarding process, this template ensures a smooth transition for everyone involved.
Ready to kickstart your journey as a CNM? Let's get planning!
Certified Nurse Midwife (Cnm) 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role as a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) can be both exciting and overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template is here to guide you through the process, benefitting both you and your hiring manager by:
- Setting clear goals and objectives for your first few months in the role
- Providing a structured timeline for achieving milestones and demonstrating progress
- Ensuring a smooth transition into the new position and integration into the organization
- Facilitating effective communication between you and your hiring manager to align expectations and track progress.
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs)
For both the hiring manager and the newly onboarded certified nurse midwife (CNM), ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for CNMs template offers a structured approach to navigate the initial months seamlessly:
- Statuses: Track progress effectively with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure transparency and accountability
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who’s in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and monitor the onboarding progress efficiently
- Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to facilitate communication, planning, and progress tracking throughout the onboarding journey
- Collaboration: Foster collaboration and alignment between the CNM and the hiring manager through shared goals, timelines, and milestones using ClickUp’s collaborative features
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs)
Welcome to the first 90 days of your new role as a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM)! To ensure a successful transition for both you and your hiring manager, follow these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp:
1. Define Expectations and Goals
As a new CNM, it's crucial to understand your hiring manager's expectations and organizational goals. Schedule a meeting to discuss key responsibilities, patient care targets, and any specific objectives they have in mind for your role.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear expectations and align your goals with those of your hiring manager.
2. Establish Learning Objectives
For a smooth onboarding process, identify the areas where you may need training or development. Discuss with your hiring manager any certifications, protocols, or procedures unique to the organization that you need to become proficient in.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a learning plan outlining the skills and knowledge you aim to acquire in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.
3. Build Relationships
Connect with colleagues, nurses, physicians, and support staff to foster positive working relationships. Understanding team dynamics and building rapport early on can enhance collaboration and patient care outcomes.
Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage relationships with key stakeholders and team members.
4. Implement Clinical Processes
Begin integrating yourself into clinical workflows and familiarize yourself with the electronic health record system. Shadow experienced CNMs, attend patient consultations, and start taking an active role in prenatal care and deliveries under supervision.
Use tasks in ClickUp to track your progress with clinical processes and ensure you're meeting the necessary milestones.
5. Seek Feedback
Request regular feedback from your hiring manager on your performance and progress. Address any areas of improvement proactively and demonstrate your willingness to learn and adapt.
Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind you to request feedback at key intervals during your first 90 days.
6. Reflect and Plan Ahead
As you approach the end of each 30-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for growth. Use this insight to adjust your plan for the next phase and set new goals that align with the evolving needs of your role.
Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule periodic reflections and planning sessions to stay proactive and adaptive in your approach.
By following these steps, you'll set yourself up for a successful start as a CNM while ensuring alignment with your hiring manager's expectations and organizational goals.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Certified Nurse Midwife (Cnm) 30-60-90 Day Plan
Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs) and hiring managers can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a seamless onboarding process and successful integration into the organization.
To get started, hit “Add Template” in ClickUp to sign up and add the template to your Workspace. Be sure to specify where in your Workspace you want this template applied.
Next, invite relevant team members and the new CNM to your Workspace to start collaborating.
Now, leverage the full potential of this template for a successful onboarding process:
- Use the References View to access important documents and resources
- The Onboarding Board View helps visualize the onboarding process and progress
- Utilize the Chat View for seamless communication between team members
- The Calendar View helps schedule important onboarding meetings and events
- Start with the Start Here View to get a step-by-step guide on the onboarding process
- The Onboarding Plan View outlines goals, objectives, and timelines for the first 30-60-90 days
- Track progress with the Onboarding Progress View to ensure a successful transition
Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and utilize the custom fields "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively.