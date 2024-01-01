Get started today and pave the way for a successful onboarding journey for both parties!

Starting a new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) can be both exciting and overwhelming. But with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for CNAs, you can hit the ground running from day one!

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for CNA can benefit both the hiring manager and the new employee starting the role by:

Hiring Managers can oversee progress effortlessly, while CNAs can navigate their onboarding journey seamlessly with this structured template.

Newly hired Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) can kickstart their onboarding process with ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template, designed to streamline their integration into the role and set clear objectives for their first months. This template includes:

Welcome to your new role as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)! 🌟

Starting a new position can be overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for CNAs in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success. This structured plan will help you acclimate to your new role and ensure that you're on the right track to excel in your position.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

At the beginning of the CNA's journey, it's crucial to outline clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate the goals, responsibilities, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that the CNA should focus on during each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, and achievable targets for the CNA to work towards.

2. Provide Adequate Training and Support

Support the CNA by providing comprehensive training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and access to resources that will help them succeed in their role. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions can also help address any challenges early on.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create training materials, guidelines, and resources that the CNA can refer to.

For the Employee:

3. Dive into Learning

During the first 30 days, focus on learning the ropes of your new position. Familiarize yourself with the facility's protocols, get to know your colleagues, and absorb as much information as possible about your responsibilities.

Take advantage of the Table view in ClickUp to organize your learning materials, notes, and tasks for easy access and tracking.

4. Demonstrate Growth and Adaptability

As you progress into the 60- and 90-day marks, showcase your growth, adaptability, and willingness to take on new challenges. Seek feedback from your supervisors, reflect on your performance, and proactively identify areas for improvement.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule self-assessments and track your progress over time.

Both the Hiring Manager and Employee:

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan for CNAs in ClickUp, you can ensure a smooth transition into the role and set a solid foundation for future success. Clear communication, support, continuous learning, and self-assessment are key components that will benefit both the CNA and the team. Good luck on your new journey! 🌟