How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Aircraft Electricians
Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Aircraft Electricians can help new hires smoothly transition into their role while giving hiring managers a clear understanding of their progress. Here are the steps for both the new employee and the hiring manager:
For the New Employee:
1. First 30 Days: Learning the Ropes
In the initial month, focus on understanding the company culture, familiarizing yourself with the aircraft systems, tools, and safety protocols. Shadow experienced team members and ask questions to accelerate your learning curve.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to track your progress and tasks for each day.
2. Next 30 Days: Hands-On Experience
During the second month, start taking on more hands-on tasks under supervision. Begin troubleshooting electrical systems, performing routine maintenance checks, and actively participating in repair projects.
Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and deadlines.
For the Hiring Manager:
3. Review Progress and Set Goals (60-Day Check-In)
At the 60-day mark, schedule a check-in meeting with the new hire to discuss their progress, challenges faced, and areas of improvement. Set clear goals for the next 30 days based on their performance and development needs.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set objectives, key results, and timelines for the employee.
4. Final 30 Days: Independent Work
In the last month, encourage the employee to work independently on assigned tasks. Provide opportunities for them to lead small projects, troubleshoot electrical issues autonomously, and contribute innovative ideas to enhance team efficiency.
Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to ensure a balanced distribution of tasks and monitor the employee's workload to prevent burnout.
By following these structured steps, both the new Aircraft Electrician and the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a seamless integration into the team.
