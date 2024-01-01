30-60-90 Day Plan For Air Traffic Control Specialists

Whether you're the hiring manager setting expectations or the new employee ready to excel, ClickUp's template ensures a smooth takeoff into your new role. Get ready to navigate your career with precision and clarity!

Congratulations on your new role as an Air Traffic Control Specialist! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This plan will not only help you navigate the initial months in your new position but also provide your hiring manager with a clear view of your progress and accomplishments.

1. Understand the Plan

As you begin, take the time to thoroughly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your hiring manager. Understand the expectations outlined for each phase and familiarize yourself with the goals you are expected to achieve.

Use Docs in ClickUp to store and refer back to the 30-60-90 Day Plan for easy access and tracking.

2. Set Clear Objectives

Within the first 30 days, establish specific and measurable objectives that align with the overall goals of the Air Traffic Control department. These objectives should be challenging yet achievable, demonstrating your commitment to mastering your role.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan and track your progress towards them.

3. Build Relationships

During the first 60 days, focus on building strong relationships with your colleagues, supervisors, and other team members. Collaboration and effective communication are key in the air traffic control industry, so take the time to understand workflows and establish connections.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your relationships with team members as you build rapport.

4. Demonstrate Proficiency

As you reach the 90-day mark, showcase your proficiency in handling air traffic control operations. Demonstrate your ability to work efficiently under pressure, make critical decisions, and ensure the safety of all aircraft under your supervision.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create a timeline for showcasing your proficiency in different areas of air traffic control.

5. Review and Reflect

At the end of the 90-day period, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to review your progress, achievements, and areas for improvement. Reflect on your performance, gather feedback, and discuss your future development within the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to present a comprehensive overview of your accomplishments and progress during the first 90 days to your hiring manager.

By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in your new role as an Air Traffic Control Specialist.