This template provides a comprehensive framework for setting goals, strategies, and action steps, enabling seamless organization and prioritization to achieve sales targets and enhance customer engagement.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Files Keepers template, designed to help sales and marketing professionals effectively organize their activities in a new role or territory. Here are the main elements of this List template:

Welcome to the first 90 days of your new role as a File Keeper! By following the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success and ensure a smooth transition into your new position. Let's dive into the steps you and your hiring manager can take to maximize your performance:

1. Align on Expectations

For the Employee:

Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss and clarify expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understand key responsibilities, goals, and performance metrics.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track your progress towards achieving these milestones.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly communicate the responsibilities, objectives, and key performance indicators expected from the employee within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Provide necessary resources and support.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to share detailed job descriptions and guidelines with the employee.

2. Learn and Organize

For the Employee:

Dive into the existing file system to understand how information is currently organized. Identify any gaps or areas for improvement.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to organize and categorize files for easy access and retrieval.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign a mentor or team member to guide the new employee through the file organization process. Provide access to relevant training materials and resources.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up notifications for progress updates and task assignments for the mentor.

3. Develop a Filing System

For the Employee:

Create a plan to implement a cohesive and efficient filing system that aligns with the organization's needs. Test the system for accessibility and ease of use.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to visually map out the structure of the filing system for better organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review and provide feedback on the proposed filing system. Offer suggestions for improvement and ensure alignment with the overall organizational structure.

Collaborate on the system design using Whiteboards and collect feedback directly in ClickUp.

4. Set Milestones

For the Employee:

Break down tasks and goals for each phase (30, 60, 90 days) into actionable milestones. Track progress regularly and adjust timelines if necessary.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements and keep track of progress towards larger goals.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular check-ins to review progress and provide feedback. Celebrate milestones achieved and offer support in overcoming challenges.

Schedule check-in meetings using the Calendar view in ClickUp to ensure regular communication and feedback.

5. Implement Feedback Loop

For the Employee:

Request feedback from colleagues and supervisors on the effectiveness of the new filing system. Use insights to make necessary adjustments and improvements.

Utilize Email integration in ClickUp to gather feedback directly within the platform for easy reference.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide constructive feedback on the employee's performance and the implemented filing system. Acknowledge achievements and offer guidance for areas of improvement.

Utilize AI tools in ClickUp to analyze feedback data and provide actionable insights for continuous improvement.

6. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For the Employee:

Reflect on your achievements and challenges during the first 90 days. Identify areas of growth and development for the future. Create a plan for ongoing file management and organization.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and performance metrics over the first 90 days.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a performance review with the employee to evaluate progress and discuss future goals and development opportunities. Provide guidance on career growth within the organization.

Utilize Workload view in ClickUp to assess the employee's capacity and workload for future projects and responsibilities.

With these steps, both the employee and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and effective file management within the organization. Good luck on your journey as a File Keeper!