30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Managers

Get ready to conquer your new role and impress your team with a comprehensive plan that ensures success every step of the way!

Starting a new sales manager role can be exciting and overwhelming, but with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, you can set yourself up for success. Here are six steps both the hiring manager and the new sales manager can follow to ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in the new position:

1. Align Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly define the expectations and goals for the new sales manager's first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate key performance indicators, targets, and any specific focus areas.

For the new sales manager: Schedule a meeting with the hiring manager to discuss and clarify the expectations and goals set for the first months. Ask questions to ensure a clear understanding of what is expected.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and align expectations for the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Understand the Business

For the hiring manager: Provide access to relevant sales data, customer information, and other resources necessary for the new sales manager to understand the business landscape.

For the new sales manager: Dive deep into the provided resources, study the market, understand the products or services, and familiarize yourself with the existing sales processes.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize and track progress while learning about the business.

3. Develop a Prospecting Strategy

For the hiring manager: Guide the new sales manager in creating a prospecting strategy that aligns with the company's target audience and goals.

For the new sales manager: Research potential leads, identify key prospects, and outline a detailed plan for reaching out and converting them into customers.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize leads during the prospecting phase.

4. Implement Training and Coaching

For the hiring manager: Arrange training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and coaching sessions to help the new sales manager get acquainted with the team and processes.

For the new sales manager: Actively participate in training sessions, seek feedback from team members, and continuously improve sales skills and techniques.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and reminders for coaching activities.

5. Set Performance Metrics

For the hiring manager: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the new sales manager's progress and success during the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the new sales manager: Monitor your progress closely, track your performance against the set metrics, and make adjustments as needed to meet or exceed expectations.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and track progress effectively.

6. Review, Reflect, and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins and performance reviews to provide feedback, guidance, and support to the new sales manager.

For the new sales manager: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement at the end of each 30-day cycle. Use this reflection to plan ahead for the next phase.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular review meetings and track progress over time effectively.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new sales manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding and a strong start in the new sales manager role.