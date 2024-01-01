Starting a new sales management role can be both exciting and challenging for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Managers template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one.
This template empowers you to:
- Set clear, achievable goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Strategize and implement activities to drive sales growth and onboard new team members effectively
- Establish strong client relationships and deploy winning sales strategies for sustainable success
Get ready to conquer your new role and impress your team with a comprehensive plan that ensures success every step of the way!
Sales Managers 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Welcome both Hiring Managers and New Sales Managers! 🚀
Embarking on a new sales management role? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Managers is your secret weapon to hit the ground running. Here's why this template is a game-changer for both of you:
For Hiring Managers:
- Provides clear visibility into the new hire's strategic planning and execution approach
- Sets mutual expectations and aligns goals from day one
- Enables proactive support and guidance for a successful onboarding journey
- Establishes a structured framework for tracking progress and offering feedback
For New Sales Managers:
- Guides you through a proven roadmap for immediate impact and long-term success
- Helps prioritize tasks and focus on high-impact activities to drive sales growth
- Facilitates building strong relationships with team members, clients, and stakeholders
- Sets the stage for seamless integration into the sales team and company culture
Ready to accelerate your sales success? Let the 30-60-90 Day Plan template be your guiding star! 🌟
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Managers
As a new sales manager or a hiring manager, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sales Managers template is your go-to resource for setting a strong foundation in the first few months:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring visibility and accountability in your sales journey
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress effectively
- Custom Views: Access various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication, planning, and execution
- Goal Setting: Define clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days, aligning expectations for both the employee and hiring manager.
Start your sales journey on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Sales Managers
Starting a new sales manager role can be exciting and overwhelming, but with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, you can set yourself up for success. Here are six steps both the hiring manager and the new sales manager can follow to ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in the new position:
1. Align Expectations
For the hiring manager: Clearly define the expectations and goals for the new sales manager's first 30, 60, and 90 days. Communicate key performance indicators, targets, and any specific focus areas.
For the new sales manager: Schedule a meeting with the hiring manager to discuss and clarify the expectations and goals set for the first months. Ask questions to ensure a clear understanding of what is expected.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and align expectations for the 30-60-90 Day Plan.
2. Understand the Business
For the hiring manager: Provide access to relevant sales data, customer information, and other resources necessary for the new sales manager to understand the business landscape.
For the new sales manager: Dive deep into the provided resources, study the market, understand the products or services, and familiarize yourself with the existing sales processes.
Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize and track progress while learning about the business.
3. Develop a Prospecting Strategy
For the hiring manager: Guide the new sales manager in creating a prospecting strategy that aligns with the company's target audience and goals.
For the new sales manager: Research potential leads, identify key prospects, and outline a detailed plan for reaching out and converting them into customers.
Utilize Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize leads during the prospecting phase.
4. Implement Training and Coaching
For the hiring manager: Arrange training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and coaching sessions to help the new sales manager get acquainted with the team and processes.
For the new sales manager: Actively participate in training sessions, seek feedback from team members, and continuously improve sales skills and techniques.
Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and reminders for coaching activities.
5. Set Performance Metrics
For the hiring manager: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the new sales manager's progress and success during the first 30, 60, and 90 days.
For the new sales manager: Monitor your progress closely, track your performance against the set metrics, and make adjustments as needed to meet or exceed expectations.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and track progress effectively.
6. Review, Reflect, and Plan Ahead
For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins and performance reviews to provide feedback, guidance, and support to the new sales manager.
For the new sales manager: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement at the end of each 30-day cycle. Use this reflection to plan ahead for the next phase.
Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular review meetings and track progress over time effectively.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new sales manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding and a strong start in the new sales manager role.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Sales Managers 30-60-90 Day Plan
Sales managers and their hiring managers can use the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template to ensure a smooth transition and set clear goals for the first three months in a new role.
First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Designate the Space where you want this template applied.
Next, invite relevant team members and stakeholders to collaborate on the plan.
Now, take full advantage of this template to drive sales growth:
- Use the References View to access important resources and information
- Utilize the Onboarding Board to track progress and tasks for onboarding
- Engage in real-time discussions in the Chat View for quick updates
- Plan your activities and meetings in the Calendar View
- Start with the Start Here View for a step-by-step guide on using the template
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan in the respective view
- Track progress in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure milestones are met
Customize the template by:
- Assigning team members in the "Who's in Charge" custom field
- Tracking onboarding stages in the "Onboarding Stage" custom field
Monitor and update tasks in the statuses:
- Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to keep everyone informed of progress.