30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertising Executives

Congratulations on your new role as an advertising executive! To hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager with a solid 30-60-90 Day Plan, follow these steps:

1. Understand the Expectations

As the new advertising executive, it's crucial to align with your hiring manager on their expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Schedule a meeting to discuss goals, key projects, and any specific targets they want you to achieve within these time frames.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and ensure you're on the same page with your hiring manager.

2. Research and Strategize

Dive deep into understanding the company's current advertising strategies, target audience, past campaigns, and competitors. Use this information to develop a comprehensive plan outlining how you will contribute to the advertising team's success in the next three months.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your strategies and plan for each phase effectively.

3. Implement Campaigns and Monitor Progress

Start executing your advertising campaigns in alignment with your 30-60-90 Day Plan. Monitor the progress of each campaign closely, track key metrics such as click-through rates and conversion rates, and make adjustments as needed to optimize performance.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline campaign tracking and receive real-time updates on your progress.

4. Collaborate and Seek Feedback

Communicate regularly with your team members, stakeholders, and the hiring manager to update them on your progress. Seek feedback on your campaigns and strategies, and be open to suggestions for improvement. Collaboration and feedback are key to refining your approach and achieving success.

Use Docs in ClickUp to share campaign reports, collect feedback, and collaborate effectively with your team.

5. Evaluate Results and Plan Ahead

As you approach the end of each 30-day period, take time to evaluate the results of your advertising efforts. Analyze the data, identify successes, areas for improvement, and lessons learned. Use these insights to inform your strategies for the next 30-60-90 Day intervals, ensuring continuous growth and success.

Visualize your results and plan ahead effectively using Dashboards in ClickUp to track your progress and make data-driven decisions for future campaigns.