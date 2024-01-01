Starting a new role as a tool designer can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Tool Designers template, both hiring managers and employees can navigate the onboarding process seamlessly.

Setting a solid foundation is crucial for any new role, especially for Tool Designers. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a roadmap for success, benefiting both the hiring manager and the employee by:- **For the Hiring Manager:** - Providing clear expectations for the new hire's performance and progress - Offering a structured timeline to assess the employee's integration and contributions - Ensuring alignment between the new hire's goals and the company's objectives - **For the Employee:** - Guiding a smooth transition into the new role with clearly defined goals and tasks - Helping to prioritize tasks to make the most impact in the first crucial months - Setting a foundation for success and showcasing proactive planning and initiative

1. Collaborate on Expectations

Hiring Manager: Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan template with the new Tool Designer. Together, discuss specific goals, projects, and key responsibilities for each milestone. This collaborative approach ensures alignment and sets the stage for a successful start.

Employee: Review the plan provided by your hiring manager. Take notes on key objectives and seek clarification on any areas that seem ambiguous. Understanding expectations from the outset will set you up for success in your new role.

2. Dive into Learning

Hiring Manager: Encourage the new Tool Designer to focus on learning the tools, processes, and systems unique to your organization during the first 30 days. Provide access to training materials and schedule introductory meetings with key team members.

Employee: Immerse yourself in learning about the tools and systems used within the company. Take advantage of any available training resources and seek shadowing opportunities to gain hands-on experience.

3. Set Design Milestones

Hiring Manager: Work with the Tool Designer to establish specific design milestones to achieve by the 60-day mark. These milestones should be challenging yet attainable, allowing room for growth and development.

Employee: Collaborate with your manager to set clear design milestones for the upcoming 60 days. Break down larger projects into manageable tasks and create a timeline for completion.

4. Refine and Innovate

Hiring Manager: Encourage the Tool Designer to begin refining their design skills and exploring innovative solutions during the 60-90 day period. Provide feedback and support as they work on more complex projects.

Employee: Focus on refining your design techniques and exploring creative solutions for upcoming projects. Seek feedback from peers and supervisors to continuously improve your work.

5. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead

Hiring Manager: Conduct a comprehensive review of the Tool Designer's progress at the end of the 90-day period. Acknowledge achievements, address any challenges, and discuss future growth opportunities within the organization.

Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges over the past 90 days. Prepare to discuss your progress with your manager and outline your goals for the next quarter. Use this evaluation as a springboard for continued success in your role as a Tool Designer.