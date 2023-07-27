Make everyday a productive day.

Create your own statuses to customize your workflow to anything, from house cleaning to managing clients. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.
Organize your day by priorities so you know which tasks are urgent and which ones have a flexible timeline.
Build out your own Dashboard to track everything from money earned to time studying. ClickUp has over 50+ widgets that you can use to analyze your productivity.
Track how you spend your day with ClickUp's global timer that works from your desktop, mobile, or browser. Enter manual entries and link them to tasks so you always know where your time goes.
Create docs, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and insert bookmarks from webpages.
Jot down any idea or set reminders from a desktop, mobile, or web browser so you never forget. Add details, format it, and link your ideas to a task.
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks from your emails, set reminders, and never let your important conversations or action items get buried in your inbox again.
Automate your routine tasks to save time. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs, so you can focus on what matters most during your day.
Measure your personal goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when it's time to crack open the champagne and celebrate.
Work offline from anywhere with your desktop or mobile device without worrying about your work getting lost. Tasks in ClickUp sync as soon as you get a connection.