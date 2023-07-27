Make everyday a productive day.

Get more done when you manage everything from your day-to-day to big projects in a single place.
Plan & prioritize your day
Manage your workload
Stay on track to hit your goals

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Plan your perfect day.
Visualize & Plan

Plan your perfect day.

Get a high-level view of your daily to-dos on a List, Board, Calendar, or any of our 10+ customizable views. Make your workflow as simple or as advanced as you want.
Seize the day, one task at a time.
timeline

Seize the day, one task at a time.

Organize everything you want to get done into tasks, subtasks, and checklists. You'll always stay ahead with start dates, due dates, and dependencies.

Stay productive & hit your daily goals.

features

01. Customize Workflows

Customize Workflows
Create your own statuses to customize your workflow to anything, from house cleaning to managing clients. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.

02. Prioritize Work

Prioritize Work
Organize your day by priorities so you know which tasks are urgent and which ones have a flexible timeline.

03. Monitor Performance

Monitor Performance
Build out your own Dashboard to track everything from money earned to time studying. ClickUp has over 50+ widgets that you can use to analyze your productivity.

04. Track Time

Track Time
Track how you spend your day with ClickUp's global timer that works from your desktop, mobile, or browser. Enter manual entries and link them to tasks so you always know where your time goes.

05. Draft Docs & Wikis

Draft Docs & Wikis
Create docs, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and insert bookmarks from webpages.

06. Take Notes

Take Notes
Jot down any idea or set reminders from a desktop, mobile, or web browser so you never forget. Add details, format it, and link your ideas to a task.

07. Manage Emails

Manage Emails
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks from your emails, set reminders, and never let your important conversations or action items get buried in your inbox again.

08. Automate Processes

Automate Processes
Automate your routine tasks to save time. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs, so you can focus on what matters most during your day.

09. Achieve Goals

Achieve Goals
Measure your personal goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when it's time to crack open the champagne and celebrate.

10. Work Offline

Work Offline
Work offline from anywhere with your desktop or mobile device without worrying about your work getting lost. Tasks in ClickUp sync as soon as you get a connection.
See all features
Customize Workflows
Create your own statuses to customize your workflow to anything, from house cleaning to managing clients. Use pre-made templates or save your own to get started right away.
Prioritize Work
Organize your day by priorities so you know which tasks are urgent and which ones have a flexible timeline.
Monitor Performance
Build out your own Dashboard to track everything from money earned to time studying. ClickUp has over 50+ widgets that you can use to analyze your productivity.
Track Time
Track how you spend your day with ClickUp's global timer that works from your desktop, mobile, or browser. Enter manual entries and link them to tasks so you always know where your time goes.
Draft Docs & Wikis
Create docs, wikis, knowledge bases, and more. Bring them to life with rich text editing, leave comments, and insert bookmarks from webpages.
Take Notes
Jot down any idea or set reminders from a desktop, mobile, or web browser so you never forget. Add details, format it, and link your ideas to a task.
Manage Emails
Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create tasks from your emails, set reminders, and never let your important conversations or action items get buried in your inbox again.
Automate Processes
Automate your routine tasks to save time. Use pre-built automation recipes or customize them based on your needs, so you can focus on what matters most during your day.
Achieve Goals
Measure your personal goals by tying them to specific tasks, numbers, monetary values, and more. Set milestones to signify when it's time to crack open the champagne and celebrate.
Work Offline
Work offline from anywhere with your desktop or mobile device without worrying about your work getting lost. Tasks in ClickUp sync as soon as you get a connection.
Templates

Start with a template or build your own.

Project Management.
Use template
Getting Things Done.
Use template
Task Management.
Use template
Quick Start.
Use template
Invoices.
Use template
Personal.
Use template
The World's Best Project Management Platform
import

Switching to ClickUp?

The World's Best Project Management Platform

Easily import your stuff from other 'productivity' apps in minutes and instantly bring your team together.

Import Now
integrations

Integrate your favorite tools with ClickUp.

Chrome Toggl Harvest Clockify Timely Everhour Timeneye Timecamp PomoDoneApp CloudStorage Google Drive Dropbox OneDrive Box Github Gitlab Bitbucket Webhooks Api Figma Jira Integromat Zapier Google calendar task sync Calenadar syncing with outlook Outlook Calendly Slack Outlook Zoom Alexa Google Assistant Front Cloudapp Calendly Ring central Hubspot Google Forms Helpscout Evernote Intercom Zendesk Salesforce
From your calendar to cloud storage, sync your favorite apps to ClickUp in seconds.
from our blog

Related articles.

22 Productivity Hacks to Get Work Done (+ Expert Tips & Tricks)

Max 14min read

Read more
LC Leila Cruz
Leila Cruz

50 Ways to Turn Boredom Into Productivity (at Home or Work)

Max 21min read

Read more
HP Haillie Parker
Haillie Parker

12 Benefits That Make ClickUp Unique

Max 12min read

Read more
LC Leila Cruz
Leila Cruz

Make the most of your time.
Save 1 day every week.

Please enter a valid email address
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week