This Getting Things Done (GTD) template, based on the GTD system by David Allen, helps you organize tasks and projects by recording them and breaking them up into actionable work items.

ClickUp's GTD template comes fully equipped with everything you and your team need to:

ClickUp's Getting Things Done Template

When it comes to implementing the GTD process, the key is using a template all the confidence and clarity-boosting tools necessary to succeed with this system.

ClickUp's Getting Things Done template includes pre-built views, Custom Fields, and Docs to help you prioritize, track, and execute tasks all in one place, exactly the way David Allen would want it!

GTD template comes with five flexible views that can be customized for any need, from scheduling items right away on a Calendar to simple drag-and-drop planning on Board view.

Pin our pre-built GTD Doc to your view tab as you collaborate on documents, create SOPs, record meeting notes, and more Calendar view: Plan projects, schedule tasks, and on a Calendar

Within this template, there are seven pre-saved Lists for each step of the GTD method. From Next Actions to a Tickler File system, these Lists make moving your tasks through the GTD workflow simple and efficient.

Each view in our template also has two pre-built Custom Fields. These fields represent two crucial components of the GTD system: contexts (meaning the category of the task) and effort (meaning how much time and energy the task requires). These contexts can easily be edited and renamed, and you can always add more context variants and Custom Fields based on your workflow needs!