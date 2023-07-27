ClickUp isn't just for large teams! Whether you're a freelancer or just want to meet personal goals, use this template to enhance your personal productivity
Personal ProductivityAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
TO DO, COMPLETE
-
-
-
- +2
-
RECIPES, MEALS PLANNED, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, TO DO
-
-
-
- +5
-
MEALS PLANNED, BUY AT MEAT MARKET, HAVE INGREDIENT, COMPLETE, TO DO, ORDERED, ORDER ON FRESH, MADE IT!
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Custom fields
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
-
Emails clickapp
- List
- Board
When custom field changes, change status.
When custom field changes, copy task.
When custom field changes, change status.