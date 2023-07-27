Simple Project Management

The waterfall method is the perfect system for breaking down big projects into linear action items, but keeping track of those tasks requires top-tier organization.

The ideal waterfall project management template will help you:

Visualize your entire project from start to finish

your entire project from start to finish Track and monitor task progress in each phase

task progress in each phase Organize tasks, teammates, and timelines in one place

ClickUp's Simple Waterfall Project Management Template is the perfect starting point for mastering this classic project method. While the waterfall technique is meant to be rigid by design, your template is anything but!

This template comes with four flexible views:

Gantt view: Get a birds-eye view of your project in every phase

Get a birds-eye view of your project in every phase List view: Organize tasks down to the granular details on a custom List

Organize tasks down to the granular details on a custom List Board view: Track and prioritize tasks on a drag-and-drop Kanban board

Track and prioritize tasks on a drag-and-drop Kanban board Doc view: Reference a built-in Help Doc to learn how to use this template

Within this project management template are pre-built custom fields to track key aspects of your tasks and projects, like due dates, assignees, and priorities.

Following the waterfall method's use of three simple stages of task completion, your template comes with three Custom Statuses—feel free to add more if you'd like to get more granular!

One of the best features of ClickUp's Waterfall Project Management Template is the pinned Read Me Doc. Check out this page to learn more about utilizing the Gantt chart, creating a project schedule, and viewing the task dependencies we've added.