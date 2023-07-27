Simple Project Management

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

The waterfall method is the perfect system for breaking down big projects into linear action items, but keeping track of those tasks requires top-tier organization.
 
The ideal waterfall project management template will help you:
 
  • Visualize your entire project from start to finish
  • Track and monitor task progress in each phase
  • Organize tasks, teammates, and timelines in one place
 

ClickUp Simple Waterfall Project Management Template

 
ClickUp's Simple Waterfall Project Management Template is the perfect starting point for mastering this classic project method. While the waterfall technique is meant to be rigid by design, your template is anything but!
 
simple waterfall project management template gantt view
 
This template comes with four flexible views:
 
  • Gantt view: Get a birds-eye view of your project in every phase
  • List view: Organize tasks down to the granular details on a custom List
  • Board view: Track and prioritize tasks on a drag-and-drop Kanban board
  • Doc view: Reference a built-in Help Doc to learn how to use this template
 
simple waterfall project management template list view
 
Within this project management template are pre-built custom fields to track key aspects of your tasks and projects, like due dates, assignees, and priorities.
 
simple waterfall project management template board view
 
Following the waterfall method's use of three simple stages of task completion, your template comes with three Custom Statuses—feel free to add more if you'd like to get more granular!
 
simple waterfall project management template doc view
 
One of the best features of ClickUp's Waterfall Project Management Template is the pinned Read Me Doc. Check out this page to learn more about utilizing the Gantt chart, creating a project schedule, and viewing the task dependencies we've added.

Template Includes

    • COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO

  • List
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week