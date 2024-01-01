At the heart of every efficient team is one thing: excellent task management. The perfect task management template is built for all team members, projects, and workflows—which is why we created it! Give yourself the power to narrow down on the most important tasks at hand by viewing them in a List, Board, and Calendar.

At the heart of every efficient team is one thing: excellent task management. The perfect task management template is built for all team members, projects, and workflows—which is why we created it!

ClickUp's Task Management T has all the built-in tools to help teams:

Visualize and organize tasks by status, priority, or department

tasks by status, priority, or department Track and optimize workflows based on bandwidth and task progress

based on bandwidth and task progress Collaborate across teams on scheduling, assigning, and completing tasks

ClickUp's Task Management Template

Revamping your task management can feel daunting, but with this template, your organization gets to skip hours and hours of work spent finding the most efficient framework for every team. Once you add your template, all you have to do is plug in the details!

ClickUp's task management template has a core foundation of six dynamic views:

List view: Organize tasks down to the granular details on a custom List

Organize tasks down to the granular details on a custom List Board view: Plan and prioritize tasks on a classic Kanban board

Plan and prioritize tasks on a classic Kanban board Box view: Scope out everyone's workload for smart task assignment

Scope out everyone's workload for smart task assignment Calendar view: Schedule tasks with flexibility on a drag-and-drop calendar

One of the most important aspects of teamwork is project visibility, which is why your task management template includes pre-built Custom Fields for every task. Instantly see who's assigned to a task, when the task is due, how long it might take—or add new Custom Fields for details like budgets, URLs, or file attachments!

ClickUp's Task Management T further organizes your to-do's with three Lists: Action Items, Ideas, and a Backlog. This means that you can de-clutter your screen and focus on tasks in the same category.