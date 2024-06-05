Brainstorm, plan, and execute your team's marketing programs—from multi-channel campaigns to global events and more with ClickUp, the all-in-one productivity platform.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
Fast-track your marketing campaigns and content creation with ClickUp AI. Generate campaign ideas, content briefs, blogs, case studies, emails and more with expert-crafted AI tools for marketing teams right within ClickUp.
Connect your marketing roadmaps directly to the tasks that drive them forward. With ClickUp, your strategy Docs, brainstorms, and campaign calendars live alongside your team's daily work—helping you bring your ideas to life faster.
Keep everyone on the same page from brainstorm to launch. Collaborate seamlessly across marketing workstreams with ClickUp's Docs, Whiteboards, and Proofing tools that keep every member of your team in sync every step of the way.
Visualize progress toward goals with team-wide transparency and eliminate redundant workflows. ClickUp helps everyone see timelines and execute with confidence to boost productivity.
Track and analyze progress towards your marketing goals in detail and at a glance. With ClickUp, everyone stays up to date with visual Dashboards that contextualize tasks connected to your roadmap and go-to-market plans.
Execute on campaigns, big and small.
Manage your entire event lifecycle.
Boost your marketing team's efficiency even further by connecting ClickUp to over 200 native two-way integrations including Hubspot, Zoom, G Suite, Slack, and more.