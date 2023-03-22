Manage clients & projects in one place.
Visualize and track your work with 15+ customizable views that adapt to your needs. Manage projects on a List view, workflows on a Kanban view, clients on a Table view, and more.
Get every tool you need to track, manage, and grow your freelance business—all in one platform.
Manage your pipeline
Track projects & orders
Create & automate workflows
Collaborate with contractors & clients
Organize
Manage more projects and clients with a work hub that adapts to your needs. ClickUp's flexible Hierarchy makes it easy to organize and see all of your work in one place.
Task statuses
Always know where your work stands with automatic status updates based on task assignees, key dates, and location changes.
Task creation
Automatically create new tasks and apply templates for due dates, tags, and more.
Priorities
Always know what to work on next with automatic priority updates based on status changes, due dates, and more.
Ideate & Create
Visualize your workflows, new product ideas, project deliverables, and more with Whiteboards. Then, create trackable tasks directly from your creative canvas to bring your best ideas to life.
Write business plans, contracts, and SOPs with ClickUp Docs. Embed bookmarks, tables, and more to create documents for any need—from roadmaps to invoices.
Teamwork
Invite clients and partners to your Workspace to speed up feedback and collaborate on projects together. You always have full control over who sees what with custom roles, permissions, and sharing.
Add Guests to your Workspace to collaborate with controlled access. Work securely with external teams by choosing features to turn on or off for individual Guests.
Control who has access to specific Spaces, Lists, Folders, and files. With permission settings, you can also determine what other members and Guests can and can't do in your Workspace.
Streamline feedback and approvals. Invite others to add comments and markup your work directly in ClickUp.
Create fully customizable forms for client intake and project requirements. Personalize your forms with branding, add custom fields, and choose where to send form responses.
Templates
"I've been able to reduce how many hours my virtual assistant works with me since using ClickUp! I used to have to hire them for about 8-10 hours per month for client onboarding and project management, which cost me about $1,000 per month. Since using ClickUp, I was able to reduce those hours to 4 per month for $500 per month.”
