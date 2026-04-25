Most engineering time isn’t spent building.
It’s spent on coordination, debugging, and operational overhead, with coding making up just ~24% of the workweek.
ClickUp Super Agents are no-code AI agents that connect product and engineering execution end-to-end. As your team focuses on shipping, these 10 Super Agents handle the coordination.
Move beyond backlog management. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
When product owners spend hours every week on sprint planning, task coordination, and release reporting, it helps to have a single source of truth where all product context is easily discoverable.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.