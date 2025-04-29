AI-powered capacity planning software

Plan and manage team capacity as work evolves

Manage capacity by centralizing schedules, tasks, and workload insights to keep projects balanced and timelines predictable.

Free forever.
No credit card.

Free forever. No credit card.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
workload_teams hub
Trusted by the best
A better way to plan team capacity

Projects stay on track when teams know exactly what’s ahead

Spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual estimates create overloaded teams, missed deadlines, and costly delays. ClickUp brings your workload, timelines, and resources into one shared system so teams can plan realistically and execute confidently.

Where capacity planning fails

  • Work is assigned without visibility into team bandwidth
  • Dependencies aren’t clear until projects are already behind
  • Hours and workloads live across spreadsheets, PM tools, and meetings
  • Prioritization varies across teams, causing conflict and confusion
  • Forecasting relies on manual estimates that quickly become outdated

How ClickUp solves it

  • Centralizes tasks, timelines, hours, and resources in one platform
  • Shows real-time workload across individuals, teams, and projects
  • Automatically forecasts capacity using AI and historical data
  • Aligns planning with priorities, goals, and deadlines
  • Eliminates guesswork with workload, timeline, and sprint views
Planning capacity in ClickUp

Powerful features that simplify capacity planning

Give teams clear visibility into what’s scheduled, who’s overloaded, and where work needs to shift—before issues become delays.

ClickUp Views
15+ views to see work in any capacity
Plan work across views such as List, Board, Calendar, and Gantt. Visualize workloads, dependencies, and schedules so teams can plan smarter and avoid bottlenecks.
4.0 calendar AI
Learn more
ClickUp Workload
Resources at a glance with Workload view
Track workload by hours, tasks, story points, or custom units. Quickly identify who is over capacity, underutilized, or at risk—and rebalance instantly.
workload_teams hub
Learn more
ClickUp Gantt Charts
Clear visibility into project dependencies
Build accurate timelines with automatically updated dependencies, critical path analysis, and drag-and-drop scheduling.
ClickUp Gantt Chart View
Learn more
ClickUp Dashboards
Get a real-time pulse on every project
Monitor project health, track blockers, review timelines, and see progress across teams in a single dashboard that updates continuously as work changes.
Dashboards 530x365
Learn more
ClickUp Brain

The most complete AI software for capacity planning

Automates routine project tasks

AI Work Platform

ClickUp AI generates project plans, assign tasks, and handle status updates—replacing busywork with execution and delivery.

Moves decision to action

marketing agent

Automatically capture tasks from project discussions and capture next steps—replacing information overload with clarity and action.

Finds workload info, instantly

Connected Brain - Software Teams

Find projects and files in seconds across ClickUp and connected apps—replacing information gathering with instant context and insights.

1,000+ Templates in ClickUp's Library

Get started with a capacity planning template

Start tracking the workload capacity of your team in minutes with customizable templates for any project type.

Employee Workload Template

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 10.38.28 AM

Resource Planning Template

resource planning template
ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Make capacity planning easier for everyone involved. Create your free ClickUp Workspace today!

AccentAccentAccentAccentAccent
Workload 530x365 Bordered
FAQs about ClickUp's Features

Frequently Asked Questions

ClickUp resources for capacity management

Learn the systems and strategies top teams use in ClickUp to manage workloads and capacity effectively.

ClickUp Blog
Capacity Planning Strategies & Tips
Learn how to forecast team demand and plan resources more effectively.
Learn more
ClickUp University
Maximizing Workload View for Capacity Planning
In this course, you'll learn how to manage your team's resources using the Workload view.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Guide to Agency Capacity Planning
Learn how agencies can use capacity planning to boost margins and prevent burnout.
Learn more
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT