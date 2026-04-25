Sales reps spend just 28% of their workweek actively selling.
The rest goes to CRM updates, research, internal meetings, and chasing forecasts that never quite reflect reality.
ClickUp's Super Agents are no-code AI agents that absorb the operational overhead—from prospect research and outreach sequencing to CRM hygiene and renewal monitoring—so your reps invest their time in conversations, not coordination.
Have reps hit quota 3.7X more often. Get this package of 8 ready-to-launch Super Agents.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
81% of sales leaders believe AI can help reduce time spent on manual tasks — yet the average rep still spends only 2 hours a day actually selling. The gap isn't willingness to adopt AI. It's that most AI tools sit outside the workflow where selling happens.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.