Built for closing deals. Not just tracking them.

Hit Quota 3.7X More Often with 8 Super Agents

Sales reps spend just 28% of their workweek actively selling.

The rest goes to CRM updates, research, internal meetings, and chasing forecasts that never quite reflect reality.

ClickUp's Super Agents are no-code AI agents that absorb the operational overhead—from prospect research and outreach sequencing to CRM hygiene and renewal monitoring—so your reps invest their time in conversations, not coordination.

Have reps hit quota 3.7X more often. Get this package of 8 ready-to-launch Super Agents.

Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results

Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Meet Your Agents

Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:

  1. Deal Sourcing Agent
  2. Lead Qualifier Agent
  3. Outreach Sequence Architect Agent
  4. Sales Forecasting Agent
  5. Contract Renewal Manager Agent ...and three more!
Sales agents

Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Truly Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.

81% of sales leaders believe AI can help reduce time spent on manual tasks — yet the average rep still spends only 2 hours a day actually selling. The gap isn't willingness to adopt AI. It's that most AI tools sit outside the workflow where selling happens.

Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

10 million+ Super Agents already created on ClickUp.

These 8 are where most sales teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
AccentAccent
AccentAccentagents 2
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT