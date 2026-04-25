Sales reps spend just 28% of their workweek actively selling.

The rest goes to CRM updates, research, internal meetings, and chasing forecasts that never quite reflect reality.

ClickUp's Super Agents are no-code AI agents that absorb the operational overhead—from prospect research and outreach sequencing to CRM hygiene and renewal monitoring—so your reps invest their time in conversations, not coordination.

Have reps hit quota 3.7X more often. Get this package of 8 ready-to-launch Super Agents.