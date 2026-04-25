Professional services firms’ EBITDA fell to 9.8% in 2024 from a peak of 16.1% in 2022.
Almost every time, revenue leaks through operational gaps: delayed updates, unbilled hours, missed escalation signals, and undocumented scope creep.
ClickUp’s Super Agents are no-code AI agents that monitor hours logged vs. billed, scope changes, and client touchpoints in real time—flagging risks early and backing renewals with audit trails.
Spend 23% less on overhead. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
45% of sales and services leaders report low confidence in their forecast and pipeline accuracy. The data exists, but it lives in the wrong places at the wrong time. And most AI agents sit outside your delivery workflows.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.