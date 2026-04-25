Built for delivery. Not just planning.

Cut Non-Billable Hours by 23% with 10 Super Agents

Professional services firms’ EBITDA fell to 9.8% in 2024 from a peak of 16.1% in 2022.

Almost every time, revenue leaks through operational gaps: delayed updates, unbilled hours, missed escalation signals, and undocumented scope creep.

ClickUp’s Super Agents are no-code AI agents that monitor hours logged vs. billed, scope changes, and client touchpoints in real time—flagging risks early and backing renewals with audit trails.

Spend 23% less on overhead. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.

Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results

Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • COPY 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Meet Your Agents

Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:

  1. Client Kickoff Planner
  2. Success Plan Architect
  3. Escalation Prediction Monitor
  4. FAQ Auto-Responder
  5. Client Outcome Summarizer ...and five more!
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Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Truly Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.

45% of sales and services leaders report low confidence in their forecast and pipeline accuracy. The data exists, but it lives in the wrong places at the wrong time. And most AI agents sit outside your delivery workflows.

Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

10 million+ Super Agents already created on ClickUp.

These 10 are where most service delivery teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
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