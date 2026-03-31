21% of people told us that more than 80% of their workday is spent on repetitive tasks.

Another 20% say repetitive tasks consume at least 40% of their day.

ClickUp Super Agents are no-code agents built to take busywork off human hands, so your team can spend more time moving things forward.

Think task creation, reminders, updates, meeting notes, drafting emails, and even handling autonomous workflows end-to-end.

Move beyond chatbots. And claim 80% of your time back!