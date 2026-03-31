Built for the actual work. Not just the demo.

Get 80% of Your Day Back with 10 Super Agents

21% of people told us that more than 80% of their workday is spent on repetitive tasks.

Another 20% say repetitive tasks consume at least 40% of their day.

ClickUp Super Agents are no-code agents built to take busywork off human hands, so your team can spend more time moving things forward.

Think task creation, reminders, updates, meeting notes, drafting emails, and even handling autonomous workflows end-to-end.

Move beyond chatbots. And claim 80% of your time back!

Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results

Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

Jonathan Tan Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

What's Inside 👇🏽

  • 10 production-ready agents covering personal productivity, project management, team operations, engineering, marketing, and sales—organized by function so you can start exactly where your team needs it most
  • A practical activation framework for each agent, including what it does, which teams it serves best, and three customization prompts to adapt it to your environment
  • A clear entry point for teams new to Super Agents, and meaningful depth for teams ready to scale

No aspirational demos here. These are production-ready agents used by teams running real work inside ClickUp today!

AI Super Agents 1100 x 492

Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

Over 10 million Super Agents have already been created on ClickUp.

These 10 are where most teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
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