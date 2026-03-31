21% of people told us that more than 80% of their workday is spent on repetitive tasks.
Another 20% say repetitive tasks consume at least 40% of their day.
ClickUp Super Agents are no-code agents built to take busywork off human hands, so your team can spend more time moving things forward.
Think task creation, reminders, updates, meeting notes, drafting emails, and even handling autonomous workflows end-to-end.
Move beyond chatbots. And claim 80% of your time back!
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
Jonathan Tan Operations Manager, Bell Direct
No aspirational demos here. These are production-ready agents used by teams running real work inside ClickUp today!
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.