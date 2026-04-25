Built for delivery. Not just the demo.

Build & Ship 2x Faster with 10 Super Agents

Most engineering time isn’t spent building.

It’s goes to coordination, debugging, and operational overhead, with coding making up just ~24% of the workweek.

ClickUp Super Agents are no-code AI agents that connect product and engineering execution end-to-end. As your team focuses on shipping, these 10 Super Agents handle the coordination.

Move beyond backlog management. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.

Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results

Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Meet Your Agents

Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:

  1. PRD Generator Super Agent
  2. Backlog Grooming Assistant Super Agent
  3. Pull Request Reviewer Super Agent
  4. Unit Test Generator Super Agent
  5. Release Notes Generator Super Agent ...and five more!
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Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Truly Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.

When product owners spend hours every week on sprint planning, task coordination, and release reporting, it helps to have a single source of truth where all product context is easily discoverable.

Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

Over 10 million Super Agents already created on ClickUp.

These 10 Super Agents are where high-performing product & engineering teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
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