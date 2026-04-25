Most engineering time isn’t spent building.

It’s goes to coordination, debugging, and operational overhead, with coding making up just ~24% of the workweek.

ClickUp Super Agents are no-code AI agents that connect product and engineering execution end-to-end. As your team focuses on shipping, these 10 Super Agents handle the coordination.

Move beyond backlog management. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.