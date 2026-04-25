63% of marketing teams are bogged down by busywork.
The other problem? Proving ROI when your campaigns, content, and channels all live in different tools, and attribution is a best guess at best.
ClickUp's Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the execution overhead and keep your performance data in one connected workspace, so you can focus on strategy.
Think campaign planning, performance reporting, and even cross-channel coordination, all handled autonomously!
Move beyond AI writing assistants. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.
"As growth happens, I just added tools. We had our project planning going on in SmartSheet, but none of the people on the team really checked SmartSheet. People are just Slacking: Hey, where are we on this? So then you get to update things in two places.ClickUp brought everything under one roof. We’re more efficient, our team’s happier, and I can focus on the creative work instead of chasing project updates."
— Pat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
9 out of every 10 of marketers say personalization is critical to their business success. But most AI tools lack access to real campaign context.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.