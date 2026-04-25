63% of marketing teams are bogged down by busywork.

The other problem? Proving ROI when your campaigns, content, and channels all live in different tools, and attribution is a best guess at best.

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Think campaign planning, performance reporting, and even cross-channel coordination, all handled autonomously!

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