95% of HR leaders say their role feels overwhelming due to workload and operational demands.
At the same time, 73% say their work is still too process-driven—pulling them away from strategic impact.
ClickUp Super Agents are no-code AI agents built to change that.
They streamline hiring, improve retention, and run HR workflows—from onboarding and requests to reporting—so your team moves faster and your people stay longer.
Focus on your people, not just processes. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
For HR teams, that means agents that understand roles, policies, employee data, and workflows, so hiring, onboarding, and employee requests run smoothly without constant oversight or re-explanation.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.