95% of HR leaders say their role feels overwhelming due to workload and operational demands.

At the same time, 73% say their work is still too process-driven—pulling them away from strategic impact.

ClickUp Super Agents are no-code AI agents built to change that.

They streamline hiring, improve retention, and run HR workflows—from onboarding and requests to reporting—so your team moves faster and your people stay longer.

Focus on your people, not just processes. Get this package of 10 ready-to-launch Super Agents.