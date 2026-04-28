BUILT FOR CLOSE WEEK. NOT JUST DASHBOARDS.

AI is saving finance professionals an estimated 30% of their time by replacing manual number crunching.

But many finance teams are still copy-pasting invoice data, chasing expense approvals, and building the same reports from scratch every month.

Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the mechanical work: invoice processing, AP matching, cash flow projections, and reporting that writes itself.

While most tools help you store financial data, these 8 Super Agents actually put it to work through your workflows.

Stop number crunching. Start closing.