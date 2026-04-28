AI is saving finance professionals an estimated 30% of their time by replacing manual number crunching.
But many finance teams are still copy-pasting invoice data, chasing expense approvals, and building the same reports from scratch every month.
Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the mechanical work: invoice processing, AP matching, cash flow projections, and reporting that writes itself.
While most tools help you store financial data, these 8 Super Agents actually put it to work through your workflows.
Stop number crunching. Start closing.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
9 out of every 10 of marketers say personalization is critical to their business success. But most AI tools lack access to real campaign context.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.