What if you could save 410,000 hours annually? Yes, it is possible with AI.
Yet most ops teams still manually route approvals, write SOPs from scratch, and compare vendors in spreadsheets.
Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the operational heavy lifting: Think process documentation, procurement workflows, change rollouts, and more!
While most tools help you track operations, these 8 Super Agents actually transform how they run.
Stop patching processes. Start building systems.
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
9 out of every 10 of marketers say personalization is critical to their business success. But most AI tools lack access to real campaign context.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.