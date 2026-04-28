BUILT FOR OPERATIONS. NOT JUST DASHBOARDS.

What if you could save 410,000 hours annually? Yes, it is possible with AI.

Yet most ops teams still manually route approvals, write SOPs from scratch, and compare vendors in spreadsheets.

Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the operational heavy lifting: Think process documentation, procurement workflows, change rollouts, and more!

While most tools help you track operations, these 8 Super Agents actually transform how they run.

Stop patching processes. Start building systems.