BUILT FOR OPERATIONS. NOT JUST DASHBOARDS.

Save Hours of Ops Work with 8 Super Agents

What if you could save 410,000 hours annually? Yes, it is possible with AI.

Yet most ops teams still manually route approvals, write SOPs from scratch, and compare vendors in spreadsheets.

Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the operational heavy lifting: Think process documentation, procurement workflows, change rollouts, and more!

While most tools help you track operations, these 8 Super Agents actually transform how they run.

Stop patching processes. Start building systems.

Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results


Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Meet Your Agents

Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:

  1. SOP Generator
  2. Process Gap Analyzer
  3. Workflow Diagrammer
  4. Automation Trigger Finder
  5. Procurement Automation ...and three more!
Finance agents

Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Truly Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.

9 out of every 10 of marketers say personalization is critical to their business success. But most AI tools lack access to real campaign context.

Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

10 million+ Super Agents already created on ClickUp.

These 10 are where most marketing teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
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