How to Copy a Table from PDF to Excel the Right Way

There’s a reason PDFs are everywhere—they’re reliable, they look professional, and they keep data from being accidentally changed. But try analyzing that data or running calculations on a PDF, and you’ll hit a roadblock.

Sure, PDFs are great for sharing information, but nothing beats Excel’s flexibility and functionality in analysis and data digging.

The only struggle? Copying those beautifully formatted tables (with all their conditional formats, pivots, and cell colors) from PDFs into Excel without wrecking the layout or spending hours fixing it. And let’s not even talk about scanned PDFs. 🙄

But don’t sweat. Let’s show you how to copy tables from PDF to Excel without losing formatting.

How to Copy a Table from PDF to Excel

Here are some effective methods for copying tables from PDF to Excel:

1. Direct copy-paste method

The standard copy-paste method is relatively simple and requires no additional tools. It works well for copying small, simple tables from a PDF document into an Excel spreadsheet.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to copy-pasting a table from PDF to Excel:

Open your PDF document

Select the entire table or the PDF data you want to copy

Select the table from your PDF file to paste into your Excel Spreadsheet

Right-click and choose Copy or press Ctrl + C for Windows / Cmd + C for iOS

Open the Excel sheet where you want to paste the data or create a new worksheet

Right-click on the cell where you want to paste the table and choose ‘Keep Source Formatting’ or press Ctrl + V for Windows & Cmd + V for iOS

Right-click and paste the data into the Excel Spreadsheet

Boom! You’ve now successfully pasted the data in the table. Further, use ‘Text to Columns’ in the Data tab if the information appears in a single column

Copy the table from PDF to the Excel Spreadsheet

⚠️ Caution: The direct copy-paste method may not always preserve the original table structure, especially if the PDF contains complex formatting, merged cells, or irregular column alignments. In such cases, the pasted data may require significant manual cleanup, including adjusting column widths and removing extra spaces for better formatting.

2. Using Microsoft Word

The Word-to-Excel method lets you open and edit your PDF directly in Microsoft Word. This approach is simple and effective for retaining the formatting of small tables.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to copying data from PDF into Excel tables using Microsoft Word:

Open a blank document in Microsoft Word

Go to File > Open > Browse

Browse the PDF file from which you want to copy the table

Select the PDF file you want to open and click OK when asked to convert the PDF file into a Word Document

Select the PDF file you want to import into Microsoft Word

Click the Enable Editing button at the top to make changes to the document

Enable Editing in your Word file to make changes

Select the table by clicking on the crosshair icon at the table’s top-left corner

Right-click and copy the table or press Ctrl + C in Windows / Cmd + C in iOS

Click on the crosshair icon to select the table in Word

Open the Excel File and select the cell where you want to paste the table

Right-click and paste the table or do the needful as per Windows or iOS to retain the formatting

Use Ctrl+V or Cmd+V to paste the PDF table into Excel Sheet

📌 Curated for you, here’s an underrated Excel cheat sheet: Flash fill (Ctrl + E): Quickly format or extract data based on a pattern

Custom lists (File → Options → Advanced → Edit custom lists): Auto-fill personal lists like teams, departments, or regions

Remove duplicates (Data → Remove Duplicates): Instantly clean up data

Sparklines : Miniature charts within cells (Insert → Sparklines)

Quick analysis tool (Ctrl + Q): For fast insights, charts, and formatting without using formulas

Paste special → Operations : Quickly perform calculations like multiply/divide on selections

Evaluate formula: Step-by-step debugging (Formulas → Evaluate Formula)

3. Using Excel Power Query

The Excel Power Query method lets you import tables from any PDF while keeping most table formatting intact.

Here’s a walkthrough of importing PDF tables directly into Microsoft Excel format:

Open an Excel sheet and select the cell where you want to import the table

Go to Data > Get Data > From File > From PDF

Select PDF to extract tables into your Excel Spreadsheet

Select your PDF file and click Open

Select the table you want to copy. On the right panel, you can preview how the table will look in Excel Sheet

Choose the tables you want to import into the Excel sheet

Click on the Select multiple items tab if you want to select multiple tables

Click load at the bottom of the panel, and the table will be imported directly into the Excel sheet

To work with the data in Power Query, first, select Transform Data

⚠️ Caution: This method is only available for Windows users with a Microsoft 365 subscription. While it allows data to be extracted from an entire document at once, it may struggle with complex tables or scanned images.

4. Using PDF converters

Here, you use online or offline PDF converters to transfer tables from PDFs to Excel quickly. This method is particularly convenient for frequent data extraction from PDFs. Most free converters can convert your PDF into CSV, XLS, or XLSX formats with reasonable accuracy—at least for simple tables.

Here’s a guide for using an online conversion tool:

Select a conversion tool like Smallpdf, PDF2Excel, or ILovePDF. For reference, we will be discussing the process for ILovePDF (though most tools have more or less a similar process)

Select and Upload the PDF file you want to convert

Choose the PDF you wish to convert into Excel

Choose the format, i. e. , CSV, XLS, or XLSX

Choose the layout, i. e. , single sheet or multiple Excel sheets, to extract the table

Extract data from PDF files into a single Excel sheet

Click on Convert

Download the converted file and open the document in Excel

Edit the PDF data table imported in the Excel sheet

⚠️ Caution: 1. PDF converters work well for extracting tables from native PDFs with selectable text but struggle with scanned PDFs or image-based documents, as they lack OCR capabilities 2. Free online PDF converters process files on external servers, which can pose data privacy and security risks, especially for sensitive or confidential documents. If handling sensitive data, it’s safer to use offline tools or trusted enterprise-grade solutions to ensure data protection

5. Additional methods to copy PDF tables

If these standard methods don’t work well, a few additional workarounds exist to copy PDF tables into Excel.

Let’s take a look:

OCR (Optical Character Recognition) tools like Adobe Acrobat Pro and Nanonets can extract tables from scanned PDFs by converting them into editable formats. These tools also have AI-powered features that learn and adapt to different table layouts for more accurate extraction.

Using python scripts

Tools like Tabula and Excalibur can extract table data from text-based PDFs using data parsing techniques. These tools allow you to control, fine-tune, and apply data validation to the extraction settings based on your needs.

Using Google Sheets

You can edit the PDF in Google Docs and copy the table to Google Sheets. While this method retains basic formatting, it often requires manual cleanup for columns and merged cells.

How to retain formatting when copying tables

Now, here are a couple of quick tips to help you retain formatting when copying tables from PDF to Excel using the above methods:

Choose ‘Match Destination Formatting’ : When copying data from Word or PDF to Excel, select ‘Match Destination Formatting’ to adapt the table to Excel’s layout. This method keeps fonts and alignment consistent

Avoid ‘Keep Source Formatting’ : Choose this only if you want to preserve original colors and cell shading. However, this method often requires extensive manual cleanup to fix alignment and column widths

Apply ‘Text to Columns’ for merged data : If data appears merged into one column, use the ‘Text to Columns’ feature under the Data tab to split it based on delimiters like spaces, commas, or tabs

Enhance PDF quality : Scan in grayscale and, if needed, recreate the PDF with better resolution and less compression to improve text recognition. You can use Adobe Acrobat Pro to enhance low-quality scans

Use ‘Text Import Wizard’: Available under ‘Data > Text to Columns’, this method lets you specify delimiters and preview data before finalizing the import, ensuring a cleaner layout

💡 Pro Tip: Try the good ol’ ‘Divide and Conquer’ trick. Rather than wrestling with the whole table in one go, split it into smaller chunks first. Extract each segment individually, ensuring each one keeps its formatting intact, then stitch everything neatly back together in Excel with a quick VLOOKUP or INDEX-MATCH.

Limitations of Copying PDF Table to Excel

Most of the methods we discussed above work perfectly with simple and small data tables. However, as complexity factors in (with merged cells, multi-level headers, or scanned PDFs), the copy-paste approach quickly becomes ineffective, requiring extensive time and manual cleanup.

From misaligned columns to lost formatting, here are some specific limitations of copying PDF table to Excel:

Loss of original formatting ❌

Yes, you can choose ‘Keep Source Formatting’ to retain cell shading, fonts, and table design. However, this method often results in broken borders, extra spaces, and misaligned columns, requiring extensive manual adjustments. In many cases, editing PDF files directly is what you’d need to do, but that just adds an extra step to the process.

No support for batch processing ❌

You can only convert tables from one PDF at a time, except for a few paid tools. Even with paid options that offer batch processing, the accuracy often drops significantly when handling large volumes of data. This makes copying PDF tables to Excel impractical for users who need to process multiple documents daily.

Broken or misplaced formulas ❌

If the PDF contains embedded formulas, links, or calculated fields, they are often converted into static values when imported into Excel. This means you’ll need to recreate the formulas manually to edit or update the calculations. Besides, any links or references that allowed you to trace back to original data sources in the PDF will be lost.

Limited support for scanned PDFs ❌

Most tools only support Native PDFs to copy tables into Excel files. The few that can handle scanned documents and images rely on OCR but struggle with low-quality or blurry scans. This often leads to garbled text, missing cells, or misaligned tables requiring manual fixes.

Challenges with complex tables ❌

Whatever method you use, most of them struggle with complex tables containing multi-level headers, merged cells, or nested tables. When you copy or extract such tables from PDF, they often result in misaligned columns, merged data, or missing cells in Excel. Not only is fixing these errors time-consuming, but it also increases the risk of costly mistakes.

